Karwa Chauth 2020: Best mehendi designs from Indo-Arabic style to gorgeous full hand patterns

Karwa Chauth 2020: As you gear up to put one-of-a-kind bridal look together this Karva Chauth, here are some unconventional and out-of-the-box mehendi designs including full hands and Arabic styles to put you directly under the spotlight

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 09:43 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Karwa Chauth 2020: Best Indo-Arabic mehendi designs and other gorgeous styles (Instagram/vijaymehandi85)

The festive week calls for your solah shringar or sixteen traditional makeup steps to be on-point, including your henna-clad hands and with Karwa Chauth just on the doorstep, we get your excitement to swift through Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, or Moroccan ones, Pakistani patterns, Rajasthani floral mayor mehendi ideas or even lace glove mehendi styles. As you gear up to put one-of-a-kind bridal look together this Karva Chauth, we collected our favourite unconventional and out-of-the-box mehendi designs to put you directly under the spotlight.

This year, Karwa Chauth falls on November 04 and while women will mark it by fasting for the longetivity of their husbands as a ritual, mehendi is considered auspicious because it is also believed that the darker the colour of henna on your hand, the more your husband loves you. Mehendi is also considered to signify prosperity and luck, especially on this day.

Check out these eye-catching designs to choose your hot pick for Karwa Chauth 2020:

 

 



 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

A prominent Hindu festival, Karwa Chauth witnesses married women fasting throughout the day with the hope of their husband’s good health and longevity. The sixteen traditional makeup steps or steps of solah shringar include wearing ethnic attires like saree or lehenga, ornaments, sindoor or vermillion on the forehead, mehendi on their hands and other beauty rituals from head to toe.

The married women dress up to perform rituals and break their fasts only after sighting the full moon. Celebrated essentially by Northern Indians, four days after Purnima in the month of Kartika, Karwa Chauth is believed to strengthen the bond that a husband shares with his wife.

