Roshni: Kashmir newspaper takes social responsibility to ‘next level’, distributes free face masks with edition amid Covid

With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in India and globally, a Kashmiri newspaper came up with an innovative way to distribute free, disposable face masks to the people of the Valley in times of pandemic. On Tuesday, the Urdu newspaper, Roshni’s edition had a free mask attached to it and was praised all over social media for taking ‘social responsibility to the next level’.

The newspaper, one of the oldest in Kashmir, is priced at a mere two rupees, advised its readers to wear masks as they are essential in times of Covid-19. The Urdu text next to the mask read, “mask ka istemal zaroori hai” (using a mask is necessary). It went on to assert, “With this, not only you but those around you can also stay protected from coronavirus”.

A Kashmiri newspaper is being praised for taking “social responsibility to next level” after it distributed free face masks with Tuesday’s edition of the paper. Photos of the Urdu newspaper are being widely shared on social media and is receiving praise.

In an interview with Free Press Kashmir, the Editor-in-Chief of Daily Roshni, Zahoor Ahmad Shora said that they decided to take up the innovative idea as they had seen that a lot of people were still moving around without masks, and not taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously. He added that the newspaper had hired more people in order to ensure the masks were packed and ready with the newspaper’s Tuesday edition.

The newspaper was lauded on social media for its noble efforts in creating awareness, and several people pointed out how the newspaper cost a lot less than the price of a disposable face mask.

Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Such a great initiative by our Urdu newspaper Roshni to affix a mask on the front page of the paper. It drives home the message about mask usage & also takes away the excuse about a mask not being readily available. Well done to who ever came up with this idea. #COVID19 #COVID”

While one Twitter user wrote, “Roshni, an Urdu newspaper in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, send its readers a free mask with this message: “Wearing mask is necessary. This will protect you and those around you from coronavirus.” Brilliant idea #COVID19 #Kashmir (sic)”, another tweeted, “This is a local newspaper from Kashmir. It’s called Roshni. They have taken ” social responsibility” to another level. Not only have they encouraged their readers to use a mask but also attached a mask for them in the paper!”

People were very impressed with the newspaper’s innovative idea to spread awareness.

