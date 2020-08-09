Sections
Kitchen 101: Hacks for a sparkling clean, odour-free kitchen

The unmistakable stench of the dustbin, yellowing kitchen sink…we have all given up against these at some point. Experts, chefs Nishant Choubey and Sadaf Hussain share their secrets for a clean, sanitised kitchen.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:12 IST

By Etti Bali, Hindustan Times

Cleaning kitchens is no mean feat, but expert help is at hand. (Photo: Instagram/dapurmungill)

Does your kitchen look like a battlefield? Do oil splatters on the cooking range compete with burnt utensils for the ‘toughest stain kaun’ challenge? The unmistakable stench of the dustbin, yellowing kitchen sink…we have all given up against these at some point. But fret not, expert help is at hand with these easy hacks for that spotless, odourless, sparkling kitchen. Using ingredients such as vinegar, baking soda and essential oils, here’s how you can easily keep your kitchen clean.

Back to basics

 

Vinegar, lemon and baking soda constitute the holy trinity for kitchen cleaning. “Vinegar is necessary to keep almost everything clean, from the kitchen sink, cabinet to microwave and sandwich grill. Mix a cup of white vinegar with a cup of water, spray on your kitchen sink, cabinet, or slab, let it sit for 5-10 minutes, wipe it, and you’ll have a gorgeous shiny kitchen. You can also wipe the kitchen sink with leftover lemon peels,” says chef Sadaf Hussain.

Read: Five easy hacks to keep your house clean



Fly on the wall?



All the heat, odours and particulate matter tends to stick to surfaces, including walls. “A solution of caustic soda works very well for tough stains. The walls can be cleaned with any acidic solution, be it lemon, vinegar, alum or even soap. The basic idea is to use a solution which works against accumulation of fat,” says chef Nishant Choubey.



Clean counters, slabs and other surfaces with baking soda solution or vinegar. ( Photo: Instagram/ourbohopenthouse )

A clean switch

Greasy switchboards are a very unappetising sight and attract insects. For shiny clean switches, use a toothpaste. “Spread some white toothpaste on a used discarded toothbrush and clean the switchboards. Ensure you clean the dirt first and the switches are off. Once you spread the toothpaste completely, wipe it clean with a soft cloth,” says Hussain.

Read: Coronavirus tips: How to disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Trash that stench

Proper garbage disposal is essential to a hygienic kitchen, but what to do about the stink? “Dip cotton balls in essential oil and keep it in and around the bin. For a clean bin, pour water on it and then sprinkle baking soda. Wait for 5-8 minutes and wipe it clean,” says Hussain.

Drain pain

Drainage pipes often get choked due to waste matter sticking along the shafts. This leads to accumulation of dirty water and a mess in the sink area. “To ensure that the kitchen sewage line is clean and there is no blockage, we clean it with acid,” says Choubey.

