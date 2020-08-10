Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Recipes to try at home this festive season

Krishna Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that marks the birth of the eighth avatar of Vishnu, Krishna. It is observed in accordance with the Hindu calendar which marks the eighth day (Ashtami) in the month of Shravana or Bhadrapada as the day of celebration. This festival is especially important in the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. This year, Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 11.

For the celebration of this day, devotees gather together and sing songs in the praise of Krishna, right up till midnight, when He was born. They share amongst themselves stories about his life and the miracles He performed. In Indian homes, idols of baby Krishna are bathed in milk and honey. Devotees observe a fast for the entire day and keep a night vigil. These practices are especially popular in Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

To celebrate this festival in style, here are a few recipes you can try at home:

CORN FRITTERS

Ingredients

•2 cup yellow corn (or frozen corn)

•1 tsp fennel seeds (coarsely ground)

•1/2 tsp salt

•1 tsp ginger (grated)

•1 Tbsp green chili (finely chopped)

•1 Tbsp cilantro (finely chopped)

•1 tsp mango powder

•1/4 cup rice flour

•oil to fry

Method

•Defrost the corn, and pat dry. Then blend the corn to coarse paste without adding any water.

•Transfer the paste to a large mixing bowl. Add all the spices, ginger, fennel, coriander, green chili, mango powder and salt, mix it well.

•Add rice flour to the corn mixture, mix it well. Mixture should hold together, and consistency should be like a soft dough. If needed add little more rice flour.

•Wash and grease your palm lightly, divide the dough into 12 equal parts and shape the into bullets.

•Heat the oil in a frying pan on medium heat. Oil should be moderately hot. To check the oil, drop a little piece of mixture, mixture should sizzle and come up. Drop the rolls slowly into it, taking care not to overlap them.

•Fry the cutlets until they are golden brown, turning occasionally. This should take about 6-7 minutes. Take them out over a paper towel.

SABUDANA CHAT

Ingredients

•1/2 cup sabudana (tapioca, use the larger pearls)

•2 tsp oil

•1/4 tsp cumin seeds

•1/4 tsp mustard seeds

•pinch of turmeric

•1/2 tsp salt

•few drops lemon juice

For Serving

•1 cup potato (boiled peeled and cut into small cubes)

•1 Tbsp green chili (finely chopped)

•1/2 tsp salt

•1/2 cup peanuts (roasted and crushed)

•2 tsp chaat masala

•1/2 cup aloo lacha

•1/4 cup tamarind chutney

Method

•Wash sabudana while changing the water 2-3 time and soak with one cup of water, soak 8 hours or more. Sabudana will become all most four time in volume and will be soft.

•Heat the oil in a frying pan on medium heat. Test the heat by adding one cumin seed to the oil; if seed cracks right away oil is ready. Add cumin seeds and mustard seeds after seeds crack add turmeric, lower the heat to low. Add sabudana, and salt. Keep stir frying until sabudana becomes translucence, looks like pearls. This should take about another 4-5 minutes. Stir gently and making sure tapioca doesn’t get sticky and stuck to each other. Turn off the heat, and drizzle 3-4 drops of lemon juice and stir.

•Transfer sabudana to a wide bowl stir for few minutes with fork making sure sabudana pearls are separated and not sticky. Serve the sabudana at room temperature.

•Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and green chilies to cubed potatoes, mix it well and set aside.

•Assembling the Sabudana Bhel, in a serving platter spread the cooked sabudana, sprinkle the roasted peanuts, over peanuts sprinkle the potatoes, then aloo lacha, some more peanuts and drizzle the chutney.

ALOO KI KACHORI

Ingredients

For Dough

•1 cup all-purpose flour

•2 Tbsp sooji (semolina)

•1/4 tsp salt

•2 Tbsp oil (canola, vegetable)

•3 drops lemon juice

•1/3 cup chilled water (approximately)

For Filling

•1 cup boiled peeled potatoes (roughly mashed)

•1 Tbsp oil (canola, vegetable)

•1/2 tsp cumin seeds

•1/2 tsp red chili powder

•1 tsp coriander powder

•1/2 tsp mango powder

•1/2 tsp salt

•1 Tbsp green chili (finely chopped)

•2 Tbsp chopped cilantro

Method

Dough

•Mix the flour, sooji, salt, lemon drops and oil. note lemon should be just 3-4 drops, we are not adding to flavour, lemon is added to give the crispness.

•Add the chilled water slowly, mixing with your fingers as you pour.

•Do not knead the dough. The dough should be soft.

•Cover the dough and let it sit for at least fifteen minutes.

Filling

•Heat the oil in a frying pan on medium high heat. Test the heat by adding one cumin seed to the oil; if it cracks right away oil is ready.

•Add cumin seeds as cumin seeds crack, add all the ingredients, potatoes, red pepper, green chilies, cilantro, and coriander powder, mix it well while stirring the mix keep pressing.

•Filling should be not very dry; this should take about 5 minutes.

•Stir in garam masala and amchur. Add more salt or amchur according to taste.

•Let the filling cool to room temperature, mix it well this should have texture of firm dough.

Kachoris

•Take the dough and knead it for a minute. Divide the dough in twelve equal parts.

•Mash the dough lightly and divide in 12 parts filling should be about same size as dough.

•Take one part of the dough and with your fingers flatten the edges and make into 3-inch circle. Leaving centre little thicker than edges.

•Mould the dough into a cup and place filling in the centre. Pull the edges of the dough to wrap the dal filling. Proceed to make all 12 balls.

•Let the filled ball sit for three to four minutes before rolling. It helps spreading the filling evenly.

•Set the kachoris on a surface with the seams facing up. Using the base of your palm, slowly flatten them into about three inches in diameter, or use the rolling pin roll the kachori with light hand.

•Heat the oil in frying pan over medium heat frying pan should have about one inch of oil. To check if oil is ready put a little piece of dough in the oil. Dough should sizzle and come up very slow without changing the colour.

•Fry them on medium-low heat. After they start to puff, slowly turn them over. Fry until golden-brown on both sides. If the kachoris are fried on high heat, they will get soft and will not be crispy.

MANGO SHRIKHAND

Ingredients

•3 cup yogurt (curd)

•1 cup mango puree

•1/3 cup fine sugar (approx., use as needed)

•1/4 tsp crushed cardamom

•For Garnishing

•1/4 cup mango (cut into small pieces)

•1 Tbsp sliced pistachios

Method

•Preparing yogurt – Put a muslin or cheese cloth over a strainer. Pour the yogurt over muslin cloth. Place a bowl underneath the strainer to collect the excess water.

•Next gently squeeze the excess water from yogurt. Make sure not to squeeze out the yogurt.

•Move the yogurt with strainer and bowl into the refrigerator for at about four hours to drain excess water. Occasionally squeeze the excess water.

•Yogurt will become thick in consistency, like a cheese ball.

•Add mango pulp, sugar, and cardamom powder to yogurt and mix well till sugar dissolves.

•Chill the shrikhand before serving.

•Garnish with mango pieces, and pistachios.

RABRI (KERCHAN)

Ingredients

•4 cups of milk

•2 tablespoons sugar

•1/4 teaspoon crushed cardamom

•2 teaspoon sliced almonds

•2 teaspoon sliced pistachios

Method

•To make rabri use wide heavy frying pan. Boil the milk over medium high heat as milk comes to boil reduce the heat to low medium.

•Move the layer of foaming from boiling milk towards the rim, do the same as milk foams again. Keep doing this until milk is about 3/4 in volume. This should take about 30 minutes after milk first comes to boil. Note: it is important to keep the heat low otherwise milk on the rim will start burning.

•After about 20 minutes of boiling milk add the sugar and cardamom, continue to boil, until it is 3/4 in volume. Add almonds and keep pistachios for garnishing. Turn of the heat, remove the cream from the rim and fold it into milk.

•Rabri is ready, taste best when it is served chilled. But if you are serving rubric with part of other dessert use warm.

-- All recipes courtesy manjulaskitchen.com

