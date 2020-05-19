Ladies’ night is back, virtually!

Many feel that virtual ladies night are a refreshing change to the mundane routine and a great way to relive ‘the’ days (Photo: Imagesbazaar)

With the lockdown forcing closure of bars and pubs, the mid-week ladies’ nights were also disrupted, however, much to the happiness of girl gangs, these are now back with a virtual twist.

Gurugram-based advertising professional Anusuya Kataria has been attending weekly virtual parties with her girl squad. “Throughout the week, I’m working wearing my PJs, but these nights are such a refreshing change. I get to catch up with my gal pals, just like we used to do at Cyberhub!” she shares.

Popular party places in the Capital are also mulling over ‘virtual’ ladies’ nights. Rathin Adlakha who handles the marketing for Auro Kitchen & Bar and Summer House Café says, “We’re planning to go live on Tuesday and Thursday for respective cafes. First will be our resident DJs, then we’ll have female artists performing on weekly basis.”

Pomelo Cinnamon Gin and Tonic by Parthiv Ravindran

And as celebrations call for a drink or two, several connoisseurs are taking online sessions catering to the same. Mixologist Parthiv Ravindran says, “Cooking wasn’t really therapeutic for me and with plenty of time on my hands, I thought of making IGTV videos and give sessions on cocktail making with easily-available ingredients at home.”

But for those who just want to have an interactive session with the girls and keep the party spirit going, there are cocktail deliveries available as well. Chef-owner Radhika Khandelwal of Fig & Maple, says, “We wanted people to have an experience at home. All they have to do add their own spirit. The kit for Rs 1,000 contains mixers like soda, tonic and even garnishing that can make up to 4 drinks, and comes with instruction guide along with a bar snack.”

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.