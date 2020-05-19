Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Ladies’ night is back, virtually!

Ladies’ night is back, virtually!

With popular cafes in the Capital hosting digital ladies night and mixologists offering cocktail making tutorials, the girl squad is partying harder than ever before!

Updated: May 19, 2020 14:51 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, Hindustan Times Delhi

Many feel that virtual ladies night are a refreshing change to the mundane routine and a great way to relive ‘the’ days (Photo: Imagesbazaar)

With the lockdown forcing closure of bars and pubs, the mid-week ladies’ nights were also disrupted, however, much to the happiness of girl gangs, these are now back with a virtual twist.

Gurugram-based advertising professional Anusuya Kataria has been attending weekly virtual parties with her girl squad. “Throughout the week, I’m working wearing my PJs, but these nights are such a refreshing change. I get to catch up with my gal pals, just like we used to do at Cyberhub!” she shares.

Popular party places in the Capital are also mulling over ‘virtual’ ladies’ nights. Rathin Adlakha who handles the marketing for Auro Kitchen & Bar and Summer House Café says, “We’re planning to go live on Tuesday and Thursday for respective cafes. First will be our resident DJs, then we’ll have female artists performing on weekly basis.”

Pomelo Cinnamon Gin and Tonic by Parthiv Ravindran

And as celebrations call for a drink or two, several connoisseurs are taking online sessions catering to the same. Mixologist Parthiv Ravindran says, “Cooking wasn’t really therapeutic for me and with plenty of time on my hands, I thought of making IGTV videos and give sessions on cocktail making with easily-available ingredients at home.”



 

But for those who just want to have an interactive session with the girls and keep the party spirit going, there are cocktail deliveries available as well. Chef-owner Radhika Khandelwal of Fig & Maple, says, “We wanted people to have an experience at home. All they have to do add their own spirit. The kit for Rs 1,000 contains mixers like soda, tonic and even garnishing that can make up to 4 drinks, and comes with instruction guide along with a bar snack.”

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Boat in an ocean or chesscake? People are divided over what they see
May 19, 2020 16:01 IST
2,000 migrant workers gather at Mumbai’s Bandra to catch train to Bihar
May 19, 2020 16:01 IST
Fishing suspended in Bengal, Odisha till May 20 in wake of Cyclone Amphan
May 19, 2020 15:56 IST
DMCH Ludhiana resumes normal functioning after nearly two months
May 19, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.