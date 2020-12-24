Learn how to download Christmas stickers on Whatsapp and spread holiday cheer virtually

Sections
Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, it has become difficult to meet your family and spend Christmas together. While we celebrate the festival virtually, it is time to download Christmas stickers on Whatsapp and send holiday cheer to your family to make it extra special.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Posted by Nishtha Grover, Hindustan Times Delhi

Steps to download Christmas stickers (Pexels)

We live in the times where the Internet has become a necessity. Even more so during the Covid-19 outbreak. While people are staying at home in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and not physically meeting their loved ones, it is the internet that has kept the families close. The video calls and the Whatsapp messages became a life saviour while trying to stay connected with the outside world.

Even though the festivals and holidays have been low-key this year, it was with the help of the internet, people were able to spread cheer and that is exactly what is happening during the time of Christmas as well. Sending Christmas greetings to your loved ones will have to be virtual this time and we are here to help you with that.

Everyone will be sending Christmas wishes on Whatsapp but we will share with you the steps to download some beautiful stickers on the messaging app to send a little more Christmas cheer to your loved ones.

Steps to download stickers on Whatsapp:



1. Open Whatsapp on your phone.



2. Open the chat window of the contact or the group where you would like to send the Christmas cheer.

3. Click on the emoji button and go to the stickers section. On the top right corner of the sticker window, you will see a plus sign (+). Click on it to get the entire list of stickers available.

4. Go through the list and download the ones that you like and feel can be sent to your family. If you don’t find anything that you prefer, fret not. Click on the get more stickers options that you will find at the end of the list.

5. Finally, you will be taken to the play store where you will be able to see more apps that have Christmas stickers and you will be able to choose from this list.

6. Once, you have finalised the app, download it and go back to your Whatsapp, open the sticker section and your newly downloaded stickers will be available there.

What are you waiting for? Send some cheer to your family. It is the Ho Ho Ho Holidays after all.

