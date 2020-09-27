Learning how to play the guitar? Here are the best acoustic guitars for beginners

If you are an amateur or a budding guitarist, choosing the best guitar for yourself becomes an essential factor. If you are still at a learning stage, there are a number of things like specifications and features which you might not have discovered yet. And, while buying an instrument, even the smallest specification matters. So, for your ease, we have listed some of the best acoustic guitars below that you must consider before buying one. Scroll down and explore different types of acoustic guitars.

1. Yamaha F310 is an acoustic guitar that comes with 6 strings and has rosewood material. The guitar is suitable for younger people as it offers comfortable and convenient playability. The guitar is decorated using a traditional body, its dreadnought style structure and rosewood material offer loud and crisp acoustic tones with comfortable playability. This is a hand-finished guitar made with extreme precision to provide amazing sound quality. This F310 model comes with a spruce top, while the back and sides are Meranti. Moreover, it has a Nato neck and a rosewood fretboard with right-hand orientation. The guitar is easy to handle and is featured with slightly reduced body depth that usually attracts young guitarists.

2 This 38-inch guitar from Juarez is attached with steel strings and has a wooden frame to produce better sound output. It is black with a glossy finish, has 18 frets and a strap. The instrument is designed in an innovative manner to help you produce a good quality sound each time you play it. The fingerboard of the guitar is made from linden wood while the fretboard is made of ebony wood. This 38-inch cutaway guitar includes a bag, strings and 2 picks.

3. If you are someone who loves to play music and also staying within budget, then the Yamaha F280 Acoustic Guitar is perfect for you. It is designed to offer quality at an economical price. The instrument has been tested and passed strict quality inspections to provide stability and durability. It is featured with slightly shorter scale length and slim neck to help your play with the strings easily without compromising the quality. Made from excellent tonewoods, it has a spruce top and rosewood fingerboard, enhanced with a thin lacquer finish so that it can be responsive. It has steel strings of full length so that you can adjust accordingly. Moreover, the guitar is decorated in a natural colour with an authentic look.

4. Suitable for beginners as well as novice guitarists, this 38-inch Juarez acoustic guitar is decorated in a vibrant red colour with a glossy finish, made from premium quality wood, the instrument comes along with a bag and steel strings.

This acoustic guitar is provided with a bag and 2 picks, and comes with 18 frets. The guitar produces amazing sound as it is made using quality wood. The fingerboard is crafted with Linden wood while the fretboard is made of ebony wood. Having a wooden frame, geared tuning and steel strings, this guitar becomes an ideal choice for beginners.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter