Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Likes and followers: The pressure of social media

Likes and followers: The pressure of social media

After several cases of fake followers and likes on Social media platforms coming to light, influencers express concerns about the ‘pressure’ of attaining followers, establishing a niche and creating unique content in their domain

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:14 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, Hindustan Times Delhi

Psychologist Pulkit Sharma feels the constant pressure of having followers also impacts psychological well-being. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Does the number of likes, followers and views determine the credibility and popularity of a content creator on social media? After several cases of fake followers and likes coming to light, influencers express concerns about the ‘pressure’ of attaining followers, establishing a niche and creating unique content in their domain.

“I am not surprised that likes and numbers play a role. More followers means reaching large number of audience and campaigns are all driven by numbers, as the ultimate goal is to sell the brand,” says travel influencer Siddhartha Joshi who agrees that some influencers might feel pressure to gain followers. “It’s a rat race that everybody is trying to win, just that it’s simply more visible in our medium,” he explains.

 

For some social media creators, creating a niche audience is more important. An investment banker Rizwan Bachav who is also a luxury influencer feels the concept of more likes and followers is a thing of the past.” He explains, “You could have one million followers, but would make no sense to a brand if they don’t see quality or engagement… building your niche is important than focussing on numbers.” Bachav also elaborates on how influencers need to stick to what they truly believe, and what endorsements resonates with them rather than becoming a billboard for the brand.



 

Shereen Sikka, a beauty and fashion blogger believes that a balance of both is essential. She says, “Content is king, quality of content is important, and whatever your niche and plays a big part but it makes it better if you have the right audience viewing and engaging with the content.” She also feels that more than the number of likes and followers, what is important is the conversations your followers have with you, and that can happen if it’s real genuine followers.

 

Behind the glamorous pictures and larger-than-life lifestyles, is there constant pressure that may impact the psychological well-being? Psychologist Pulkit Sharma says, “If you don’t have number of organic followers, you reel under anxiety and sadness, whereas those who gain through marketing tools, for them it’s pretentious. Both ways, this concept has an impact.”

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

GUJCET 2020 admit card released at gujcet.gseb.org, here’s how to download
Aug 13, 2020 16:05 IST
Congress revokes suspension of 2 Rajasthan MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp ahead of crucial party meet
Aug 13, 2020 16:04 IST
Lebanese judiciary to question former finance ministers on blast
Aug 13, 2020 16:07 IST
Not the right time to return as Barca coach, says Xavi
Aug 13, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.