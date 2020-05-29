‘Live, love and laugh. Keep this as the motto of your life. You will always be happy’: Bejan Daruwalla

Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla has passed away in Ahmedabad due to alleged Covid-19 complications aged 89. (Instagram)

Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla has passed away in Ahmedabad due to alleged Covid-19 complications aged 89. He was admitted in the hospital on ventilator support.

As per the astrologer’s official website, “Ganesha says timing is everything in astrology and in life. By timing, I mean the right person at the right place and time.”

Born on July 11, 1931, he was a practising Zoroastrian and also a self-proclaimed devotee of Lord Ganesha. His astrology columns were popular in various leading publications that usually went under the title ‘Ganesha Speaks’. His predictions were well-known and followed by people across religions.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took to Twitter to express his condolences.

“Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti...”

The astrologer had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago and was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad. Reports state that he had been on ventilator support for the past few days.

As per his website, Bejan Daruwalla followed three principles in his life: “Keep an open mind; observe keenly; research completely”. He was also known as the best astrologer in the USA, his website states.

It was his belief that goodness, compassion and equal rights for everybody is the real tripod of life itself. Intuition, imagination, inspiration, investigation, identification are the five I’s the astrologer had the most faith in.

The astrologer was known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, I-Ching, Tarot, Numerology, the Kabalah and even Palmistry.

Bejan Daruwalla was awarded the highest degree of Vedic astrology, “Jyotish MAHAHOPADHAYA” by the Federation of Indian astrologers and is the patron to none other than living legend Maharaj Kunwar, Prince Lakshyaraj Arvind Singhji Mewar, City Palace, Udaipur.

His life’s motto was: To leave the world a better place to stay in for all.

Famous predictions:

Several reports suggested that he had predicted a number of Prime Ministerial victories including that of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai and more recently,PM Narendra Modi. The astrologer had also reportedly predicted the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi’s accident, the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, The Gujarat Earthquake amongst others.

