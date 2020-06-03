Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Lockdown life: This startup is launching an online funeral management service

Lockdown life: This startup is launching an online funeral management service

In view of movement restrictions due to the lockdown, a Pune-based start-up, which makes available services of priests and other material required for a prayer ceremony, is now planning to roll out a holistic funeral management service through its online platform.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 12:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Pune

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, gatherings of relatives/neighbours are not allowed even during the funeral of a non-COVID victim. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

In view of movement restrictions due to the lockdown, a Pune-based start-up, which makes available services of priests and other material required for a prayer ceremony, is now planning to roll out a holistic funeral management service through its online platform.

As part of its ‘Moksha Seva’ service, the company aims to provide services like helping a family get the death certificate of the deceased, assembling a bier, transporting the body to preferred crematorium, obtaining crematorium pass, providing priest and material required for the last rites.

The company ‘Guruji on Demand’ also plans to assist bereaved families in the rituals to be performed after the last rites, Pranav Chaware, one of the firm’s partners, told PTI, adding they plan to start the service by this month-end.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, gatherings of relatives/neighbours are not allowed even during the funeral of a non-COVID victim, he noted.



In such a situation, the nuclear families, which are already in grief, at times find it difficult to arrange the necessary things required for the last rites.

“It is being observed that if someone dies in a family, the members some times have to run from pillar to post for the funeral preparations and they find it difficult to handle the situation,” Chaware said.

The objective behind this service is to provide a “one-stop solution” to the families and give them support in their hard times and help them perform the last rites in a hassle-free manner, he said.

“All these services, like obtaining the death certificate, preparing the bier, arranging persons to carry the bier on their shoulders, transporting the body to the crematorium, providing gurujis with required items for last rites, post last rite rituals and catering services, will be started from June end,” he said.

Currently, the firm has 650 priests enrolled with it in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas of Maharashtra and people can book their services through the company’s dedicated mobile app or its website.

“If a person wants services of a priest for any ritual at his home, he/she can simply go to our portal, and the priest living within five km radius of the person’s house will be made available,” he informed.

With social distancing the need of the hour, priests even perform pooja through video conferencing, Chaware said.

Even if a priest’s physical presence is required to perform a ritual, all precautionary measures are taken while deputing him to visit the customer’s place, he said.

The business of availing services of priests was so far based on the “word of mouth publicity” and was under the unorganised sector, Chaware pointed out.

“But with the use of technology, it has turned into a service industry and generating revenue for the state in terms of GST also,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
Jun 03, 2020 13:36 IST
Doctor who attended event with Assam minister tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 13:30 IST
Meera Chopra files complaint against Jr NTR fans for online abuse
Jun 03, 2020 13:29 IST
Man behind Sweden’s controversial Covid-19 strategy admits mistakes 
Jun 03, 2020 13:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.