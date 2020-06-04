Lunar Eclipse 2020 on June 5: Is Lunar Eclipse harmful? What are the adverse effects of Lunar Eclipse?

A Lunar eclipse is a result of the Earth’s shadow blocking the sun’s light. There are three types of lunar eclipses - total, partial and penumbral. In case of a penumbral lunar eclipse, like the one on June 5 this year, the Sun, Earth, and the moon are not aligned correctly causing the Earth to block some of the sun’s light from reaching the Moon’s surface, covering all or a part of the Moon with its outer shadow, also known as the penumbra.

The penumbra is a lot fainter than the dark core of the Earth’s shadow, hence it might be difficult to tell it apart from a normal full moon. The penumbral lunar eclipse in June 2020 is called the ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’.

According to NASA, there is no evidence to prove that lunar eclipses have a physical effect on people, but eclipses can produce “profound psychological effects” that can lead to physical effects because of the beliefs people have around lunar eclipses.

Eclipse duration, Tidal effects, effects on wildlife and people

A lunar eclipse lasts a total of about three hours. As a lunar eclipse only takes place on a full moon day, tides are higher during this time.

Centuries-old lore also claims that wildlife behaves differently during a lunar eclipse. A study of the owl monkey conducted in 2010 by the University of Pennsylvania Department of Anthropology showed a pronounced change in monkey activity during a lunar eclipse.

According to sciencing.com, “While science finds no physical links to lunar eclipses, the beliefs about eclipses – and their causes –have led to some profound changes to humans throughout history. Eclipses, often viewed as signs or evil omens have led ancient tribes to sacrifice animals and other humans to sway what is seen as the angry mood of the gods.”

As per some astrologers, here are a few health impacts of a lunar eclipse on your body. A penumbral lunar eclipse, however, comes with no ill-effects. Read on.

Regulate hormones

Speculations are rife that there is a connection between the moon and a woman’s menstrual cycle, as the period cycle is usually of 28 days and the moon’s cycle is 29.5 days. It is believed that the gravitational pull can help regulate one’s cycle.

Affect your fertility

The moon is also known as a symbol of fertility. Several ancient beliefs say that this the ideal time for an ovulating woman to conceive and child.

A higher chance of a skin disease

The human body, according to Indian astrology, goes through certain changes during a lunar eclipse due to a combination of factors. During this time, your body’s Kapha dosha, known for controlling muscle growth, stability, immune function and more, may undergo an imbalance, thereby increasing the risk of skin disease and other ailments.

It can affect the eyes

During an eclipse, one is advised to wear protective eyewear. However, unlike solar eclipses, looking at the moon during an eclipse has been scientifically proven to be harmless to the eyes.

Food contamination, affect on digestion

It is advised not to eat during an eclipse’s duration as cooked food can deteriorate faster during this period.

Eating during this time can heighten your Kapha element, which is already aggravated due to the eclipse. To reduce these effects of Kapha on your body, you can have dry ginger with water or spices such as pepper or bay leaf in a small quantity.

