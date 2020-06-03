Lunar Eclipse 2020: When, where and how to see it in India

The year’s second lunar eclipse shall occur on June 5. Also referred to as the Chandra Grahan, it shall be visible in most parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, South America, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antartica.

During a lunar eclipse, the earth comes between the sun and the moon. There are three kinds of lunar eclipse- total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. On June 5 a penumbral eclipse shall take place.

The penumbral lunar eclipse shall start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and end at 2:34 am on June 6. The entire duration of the eclipse shall be 3 hours and 19 minutes. The eclipse can be seen at its full stage at 12:54 am.

According to an article on the NASA website, “The Moon will be close enough to opposite the Sun that it will pass through part of the partial shadow of the Earth, called a partial penumbral eclipse of the Moon. During this eclipse the Moon will not be in the sky for most of the Americas. If we could see the Moon, the slight dimming during this eclipse will not be noticeable without instrumentation. For spacecraft at the Moon such as the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), the reduction in solar power is noticeable.”

Various dos and don’ts need to be followed during an eclipse. In India, there is a belief that no auspicious event should take place during the period of the eclipse. There are various myths that are associated with eclipses.

It is referred to as the Strawberry Moon, since the strawberry fruit ripens during the northern summer, however, June’s full moon is also referred to as the ‘Hot Moon’ and the ‘Rose Moon’. The terms are taken from traditional names which were given by Native Americans in America who used the full moon to plan their planting seasons.

Partial lunar eclipses can be seen with the naked eye; however, it is recommended that one should use binoculars or telescopes to see a lunar eclipse. This shall be the second lunar eclipse of 2020, the first one took place on January 10 and two more shall be seen in July and November.

Only the June 5 eclipse shall be completely seen in India, while the November 29 eclipse shall be partially visible.

