Madrid runners hit streets as Europe’s virus outbreak eases

Madrid filled with joggers on Saturday, as Spaniards were allowed out of their homes to exercise for the first time in seven weeks. (Unsplash)

Spain’s runners, walkers and cyclists took to the streets for the first time in almost two months as the nation began to ease one of Europe’s tightest lockdowns, amid signs that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak across the region may be over.

Madrid filled with joggers on Saturday, as Spaniards were allowed out of their homes to exercise for the first time in seven weeks. Walkers, bicycle riders and skateboarders headed to parks, many in pairs, defying rules. Police, though, seemed relaxed, only ordering runners off the roads passing through parks.

The “coronavirus is being controlled in Spain,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a televised speech Saturday, describing the relaxing in restrictions so far as “small reliefs” while urging caution in the fight against the virus.

While Spain has been among Europe’s worst virus hot spots, new cases and fatalities are easing, a trend echoed elsewhere in Europe. In Germany, for example, the number of new cases climbed at the slowest pace in four days and authorities recorded the fewest number of deaths in five days, numbers released Saturday show. Against that backdrop, governments across the region from Germany to Greece are beginning to relax the lockdowns which have paralyzed economies.

In the fashionable Malasaña neighborhood of Madrid, some families were taking advantage of the easing of restrictions to stroll through sun-bathed streets.

In one street, neighbors were organizing a party to celebrate May 2, a local holiday that normally takes place in a nearby square. Bunting was strung across the street and balcony concerts will start at 11pm tonight, one local said over the blare of music.

Balcony Chats

Overall, it was still quieter than usual and most people remained indoors, leaning out of their balconies to chat with neighbors across the street. Spain’s government set time slots in which age groups are allowed onto the street for different activities, with exercise allowed in the early part of the morning.

The next stage of the government’s plan to phase out the lockdown will start May 4, when restaurants, stores, bars and hotels are allowed to open under certain strict rules in four islands. Spain’s economy will contract more than 9% this year, Sanchez said today, underscoring the importance of reopening businesses.

Output in the 19-country euro area shrank 3.8% in the first quarter, reflecting shutdowns to contain the virus that have pushed businesses close to collapse, sent unemployment surging and forced governments to unleash billions of euros in emergency stimulus.

U.K. Guidance

The U.K. government will give companies guidance within days on returning to work safely once curbs ease. Boris Johnson’s administration is reviewing whether it could relax the two-meter social distancing rule, which could allow more businesses and schools to reopen, The Daily Telegraph reported today. Ministers have asked scientific advisers whether people need to stay so far apart, the paper said.

The Sun paper, meanwhile, reported that the U.K. could begin relaxing restrictions on May 26.

The U.K. reported an another 621 deaths from the coronavirus to bring total fatalities to 28,131, leaving the country close to Italy as the second-hardest hit country by that measure after the U.S. The government has been ramping up testing as it prepares to begin easing lockdown measures.

A total of 105,937 tests were carried out on May 1, bringing total tests to 1.13 million.

Italy Moves

In Italy, the number of new coronavirus cases remained stable while deaths rose by the most since April 21, as the country prepares to gradually ease its two-month lockdown on Monday.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is open to further easing the nation’s lockdown from mid-May if there is no spike in new virus cases following next week’s initial relaxation. Figures released Saturday showed there were 1,900 new cases, compared with 1,965 a day earlier. There were 474 deaths from the virus, compared with 269 on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 28,710.

The new rules taking effect May 4 allow construction and manufacturing to resume next week while retailers and museums will reopen on May 18 and bar and restaurants in June. Schools will remain shut until September.

Germany announced this week it will allow playgrounds, zoos, museums and churches to reopen, but will maintain travel restrictions and most other curbs on public life. Chancellor Angela Merkel said a broader easing of the country’s lockdown will be evaluated on May 6, when policy makers will have more reliable data on the impact of initial meaures that started on April 20.

Europe is keen to end the confinement that has resulted in the euro-area economy plunging into a record contraction. France last week announced an array of measures to begin easing a strict lockdown and reignite an economy battered by the coronavirus, with plans to reopen shops starting May 11 one of the first steps.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has been published from a wire agency without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter