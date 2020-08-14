Make Bamboo Shoot your bae

A storehouse of vitamins and minerals, bamboo shoots are good for so many things.

Used as vegetables in numerous Asian dishes and broths, Bamboo shoot is very common in several Indian households. It forms a vital part of the daily food habit of the households of North-Eastern India. This edible shoot has innumerable benefits is also referred to as ‘The Poor Man’s Timber and ‘The Green Gold’.

Listed below are some benefits of bamboo shoot.

1. Strengthens Immunity: COVID-19 has made it important for everyone to strengthen their immune system. If you want defeat the virus, you ought to have a strong immunity. Bamboo shoots have a high content of amino acids, carbohydrate, minerals, and several vitamins. They boost your body’s strength to fight viral and bacterial infections.

2. Weight loss: Bamboo shoots are a storehouse of vitamins and minerals, but the fat content in them is extremely low. On an average, 100 grams of bamboo shoot contains about 2.46 grams of fat. So if you’re planning to lose some weight, add bamboo shoot to your diet.

3. Anti-venomous: It might sound surprising, but juice of bamboo shoots is very effective against poisoning of snakes, scorpion and bites from other venomous creatures. It, apparently, helps in flushing out the poison out of the bite or wound. However, the best practice is to seek proper medical supervision and help.

4. Good for heart: Bamboo shoots contain phytonutrients and phytosterols. They help in removing the harmful cholesterol.

5. Anti-inflammation: Bamboo shoot can help to treat ulcers. The juice of this shoot has anti-inflammatory properties and can help in treatment of ulcers and external wounds.