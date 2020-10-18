Sections
Make some noise for Indian-made artisanal foods

Sukriti Chopra and Garima Bakshi, founders of Single Origin, tap into the power of locally-produced gourmet foods to curate an online marketplace.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 01:54 IST

By Etti Bali, Hindustan Times

Single Origin is a one-stop online marketplace for India-made gourmet foods.

Encouraging the use of Indian, artisanal products is what drives these two 27-year olds in curating a gourmet marketplace. Meet Sukriti Chopra and Garima Bakshi, founders of Single Origin, a one-stop online shop for all things #MadeInIndia.

Sukriti Chopra and Garima Bakshi, founders of Single Origin.

“We are brand consultants helping young Indian brands with social media marketing and branding. The idea for Single Origin stems from our experiments with Indian brands. We realised that the quality is phenomenal, and there is so much more that these brands had to offer that imported brands cannot even compete with,” says Bakshi.

 

Their website, https://www.singleorigin.co.in/ lists products by categories, brands and recipes. It is not an arbitrary selection; in a bid to curate a platform for locally produced and sourced foods, Chopra says that every product is tried first. “We have tried all the brands that we have listed on the website. We are looking at artisanal, gourmet brands, and not mass market products. We are creating a marketplace for such products so that they don’t get lost in the clutter of supermarket shelves, and which don’t otherwise get discovered,” she explains.



Read: Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Burger basics

These Delhi University graduates focus on bringing out not just products, but stories, and that is what drives them to work with people who are connected with the roots of the country. “These brands have lovely stories to tell. For example, some are run solely by women, some work directly with farmers. Their focus is on sustainability and this is what we want to push forward,” adds Chopra.

 

In the earlier phases of the lockdowns, the duo felt a need to recreate similar dining experiences at home, giving birth to the idea of Single Origin Kitchen. “We have a category of Shop by Recipe where we have listed recipes that we made out of these brands. These are simple to make and take no more than 10-12 minutes,” shares Bakshi.

Read: Navratri 2020: Fasting for the first time? Here are some tips to help you sail through

The duo realised that with the lockdowns, people got a chance to try their hands at cooking and discover products they wouldn’t have otherwise. “There are people who want to try Indian products, there is a whole movement for #Vocal4Local, and we definitely want to ride the way and promote these products. We want to tell people that there are so many Indian alternatives to foreign brands. Most of the times, these are cheaper because they are locally produced and sourced,” says Chopra.

They are offering Diwali hampers in eco-friendly packaging starting at Rs 1999, and festive gift boxes starting at Rs 1699, with options for customisation. Place your order at team@single-origin.in or Whatsapp at +91 9811852254

