Make your home Christmas ready

Christmas is round the corner, jazzing up dull winter nights across the world. From carols in the background and fairy lights across the home to bright red decor pieces and well-manicured, beautified Christmas trees emanating a cheery festive spirit, experts share some tips to amp up our homes for the festival.

Colours to use

Reds, greens and whites are the colours of Christmas cheer. So add bedsheets and some cushions in these hues to brighten up the room and add a festive vibe. Also, a rug is the perfect way to invite warmth into your home. A light-coloured wool or viscose rug is not only versatile and multiseasonal, but when juxtaposed with the lush green of a Christmas tree and multicoloured baubles, it transforms the space into something extraordinary.

Add on shimmer

Christmas and glitter go hand-in-hand. You can introduce the element of glitter through wine glasses, pinecones and candleholders or use sparkly festoons to decorate the Christmas tree and coffee table.

Decor by Suruchi Khanna

Here’s to accents

You may opt for wind chimes to let the sound of bells glide through your home all day long, or you can add some glitter bells here and there for the festive look. You can utilise some Reindeer statues in the decor as well. Another good idea is to write some personalised messages and tuck them in red and white coloured socks or in fabric envelopes that are hung around the house.

Decor by Raghav Gupta

A tree-t for eyes

Add a trail of blinking lights around your Christmas tree and scatter gifts wrapped in colourful papers below it. To make the spot more enchanting, you can paint old cartons in white and place them around the tree with candles.

What’s on the table

Redo your table with green strings or garlands. Add red and green table runners and mats. Amp up the look with candles and fairy lights. Use green empty bottles with fairy lights across the table. You can also paint some old bottles and place them as decorative pieces.

Inputs by interior expert Suruchi Khanna of Sana Furnishings and Raghav Gupta of The Rug Republic