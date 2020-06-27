Mask it up: DIY masks to rejuvenate your skin

Haven’t we all dreamt of a day when we wake up looking prettier than last night? Instead, the health of our skin only tends to deteriorate with the pollution and rising stress levels. But during the lockdown, netizens shared a lot of DIY beauty secrets, making face masks wildly popular. Megha Asher, co-founder of an organic beauty brand, says, “DIY masks have been in use since generations. Our ancestors have been using simple ingredients such as haldi, methi seeds, rice flour etc., for skin and hair care,” adding, “A number of easy DIYs include ingredients such as yogurt, coconut milk, and almond milk that can be used for skin and hair care. These ingredients are mild and have no adverse effects on one’s skin.” Apart from the various benefits, the best mask considered is the DIY overnight sleeping mask that helps the skin get it’s glow back. Use these home-made face masks twice a

week for beautiful youthful skin.

Tomato mask

Tomato does wonders to one’s skin. ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Tomato contains lycopene which is an excellent ingredient for skin brightening. And when added with coconut milk, it helps in correcting skin tone and also keeps it nourished. To make this mask, cut a tomato

into two halves, dip it in milk and apply all over the face. You can repeat it every two minutes making up to three layers. These ingredients can give you a fresh, pore-free glowing skin the next morning.

Cucumber mask

Cucumber helps in reducing puffiness and dark circles. ( Photo: Shutterstock )

We all know the benefits of cucumber which helps in reducing puffiness, dark circles, and hydrating the skin. It also helps maintain elasticity for aging skin. Combine half a peeled cucumber with half teaspoon of lemon juice, and blend them in a food processor. Apply this all over your face and neck. Do this twice a week to reap its benefits.

Lemon mask

Lemon helps against pigmentation and uneven skin tone. ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Make a mixture using one tablespoon each of lemon juice and almond oil, and apply it on your face and neck. Leave it overnight and wash it off the next morning. It works well against dark spots, pigmentation and uneven skin tone.

Banana mask

Bananas are great for hydrating one’s skin. ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Bananas contains 75% water which provides intense hydration to your skin, along with vitamins and nutrients that encourage glow. Mash half a banana and make a paste. Add a tablespoon of honey and two tablespoons of thick yoghurt and mix well. Apply this on a cleansed face and neck, and wash it off after 15 minutes. This banana mask is the ultimate fruity delight that your dull skin has been craving.