Megan Thee Stallion launches ‘Don’t Stop’ scholarship fund for women of colour

Rapper-singer Megan Thee Stallion has launched a scholarship fund to support women of colour pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s or postgraduate degree in any field. Megan has partnered with Rap Rotation, Amazon Music’s flagship global hip-hop brand, to start her ‘Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund’.

The 25-year-old musician shared the news on Twitter. “Megan has partnered with Amazon Music’s rap rotation and will award two $10,000 scholarships to women of colour that are pursuing an associates, bachelors or post-graduate degree in any field of study,” the announcement read. On Instagram she shared the post with the caption, “COLLEGE HOTTIES LISTEN UP BECAUSE THIS ONE IS FOR YOU ‼ I AM GIVING AWAY TWO 10,000 DOLLAR SCHOLARSHIPS TO WOMEN OF COLOR PURSUING A DEGREE IN ANY FIELD OF STUDY IN ANY PART OF THE WORLD. APPLY RIGHT NOW LINK IN MY BIO #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP. let’s get these degrees ladies.” (sic)

The initiative is named after the rapper’s latest single “Don’t Stop”.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

