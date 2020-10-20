Mehendi designs in Covid era: Bride and groom in masks

To-be-brides, and newly weds prepping for Karwa Chauth are opting for masked figures in their mehendi designs, this festive season, amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Just bride and groom depicted in a mehendi design is passé in 2020 as to-be brides want a symbol that defines the Covid era masks. Good health and safety of their spouse, is what a wife wishes for her husband, and this thought is being manifested in the latest mehendi designs this wedding season amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Mehendi artists tell us about this new trend.

‘It’s a new design, and also trending’

A mehendi artist from Gurugram, Karan Nayak says he’s been making such masked figures in mehendi designs for the brides-to-be of late. “Yeh design maine isi month banaya for a bride; ekdum naya hai aur khoob chal raha hai (I made this design this month itself for a bride. It’s a new design and is trending). We first showed this design to a girl who was to be married, and then dulhan ne kaha bhaiya ‘Mujhe aur mere pati ko mask pehne huye banao’. Karwa Chauth pe yehhi bana ne ki karenge is baar (We’ll be mostly making this new design for Karwa Cahuth this year).”

But the prices aren’t fixed, and will depend on the day of Karwa Chauth.“Corona ki wajah se bahut mandi hai. Kaafi dino se khaali baithe hain, aise hi orders aa rahe hai shaadi. Ab toh jo customer de de,” adds Nayak.

‘Mask Wala Design Chahiye’

Anil Kumar, another mehendi artist who has made a bridal mehendi where both the bride and groom adorn the mask, says, “Aaj kal ladkiya bolti hain ‘Mask wala design chahiye bhaiya’, aur hum bana dete hai. This one was priced at ₹7,100. Koi bhi design ho customer ko pasand aana chahiye bas. Toh phir hum ussi hisaab se bana dete hai ki unko sundar design bhi mile aur message bhi ho jaaye. Brides want ki acha message jaaye apne mehendi design se (We make mehendi patterns that are beautiful yet send out a positive message).”

Masked figures in mehendi designs trend this wedding season amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Corona hain toh masks ban rahe hai’

“Jab Raksha Bandhan aata hai toh rakhi ka design bana diya. Ab corona hain toh masks ban rahe hain (For Rakshabandhan we make Rakhi specific designs, and now since there’s corona, masks are taking over mehendi designs). We are in a pandemic and a mask is a must, so women want it in their mehendi designs, too,” says mehendi artist, Mansingh, adding, “Karwa Chauth pe hum customers ko batayenge ki yeh bhi likh sakte hain: Stay Safe.”

‘Humari shaadi corona mein hui thi’

“Clients who have made bookings for coming months, have shortlisted designs that have figures of the bride and the groom wearing masks.”

– Anuj Kumar, a mehendi artist

Anuj Kumar, a mehendi artist from Tilak Nagar feels this trend will continue for months to come. “Shaadi season will pick up from October 23, uske baad se hi start karenge banana. We have put up some designs on our website and that’s where people saw it and have started demanding it. Yeh ek memory ke liye hoti hai; log sochte hain baad me photo dekh ke ki ‘Humari shaadi hui toh corona chal raha tha’. I charge ₹11,000 for bridal mehendi on both hands. Bride and groom ki jo image banegi woh mask ke saath banegi aage aane wale mahino mein (Clients who have made bookings for coming months, have shortlisted designs that have figures of the bride and the groom wearing masks),” she says.

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

