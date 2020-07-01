Mehendi laga ke rakhna, now with extra precautions!

Sections
With wedding celebrations resuming, mehendi-walas are hopeful to get their business back on track with precautions in place

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:48 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, Hindustan Times Delhi

Mehendi artist Raju’s team equipped with gloves, masks at work

With wedding celebrations resuming in the region, albeit low-key, it is once again a happy time for vendors, including mehendi-walas, who are hopeful to get their business back on track with precautions in place.

From nearly zero bookings in between March and May and after facing an all time low during the lockdown, mehendi artists now are able to breathe a sigh of relief as bridal mehendi bookings have started to pick as the restrictions have eased.

A prominent Capital-based mehendi artist, Raju, talks of measures he has taken to provide a safe experience to his clients. “During June, we had at least 25-30 mehendi bookings from Delhi to Bulandshahr to Vrindavan. We follow stringent safety measures, right from regular temperature checks for our team to sanitising the clothes. Gloves and masks are mandatory,” he says, while admitting that applying henna while wearing gloves is a cumbersome process, so one is taken off during the application.

 



For Gurugram-based mehendi artist Rashi Aggarwal, who travels globally for work, location has become all the more important now. “We are trying to avoid high-risk areas. So the date, venue and the city play a major role. Sanitisers and masks will definitely be there, but we need to ensure lesser crowd around us,” she says.

In addition, brides too are taking full safety measures for their mehendi ceremonies. “My family decided to get PPE kits for the artists for relatives to have a safe and fuss-free experience else they would have been quite hesitant to get mehendi applied,” says Niharika Verma, a Delhi-based entrepreneur who recently tied the knot.

