Missing roadside chaat? Try some easy recipes at home

No matter which street or city you visit in India, there will surely be one common sight that will be powerful enought to hold your attention. Not just that, there in addition there will also be an aroma that shall tickle your taste buds and fuel your hunger pangs. The side street chaat kiosks! These small thelas (handcarts) of chaat overloaded with a gamut of snack time foods such as fruits, potatoes, puffed rice and boiled corn kernels among others, express the mood of a city. And now that most of us are indoors, to avoid the spread of Covid-19, why worry about hygiene and quality? Learn to make some popular chaat at home with these quick tips:

Aloo Chaat

One of the most common and popular chaats is the aloo chaat or potato chaat. It’s also one of the easiest to make because all you need is boiled, chopped potatoes, spices as per taste and chutneys of mint and tamarind. Deep fry the potato cubes, and after they are golden brown, add chopped onions , sprinkle some spices (salt and red chilli powder), pour chutneys, squeeze some lemon on the top, and relish it!

Kale Papdi Chaat at a restaurant in Mumbai. ( Photo: Satyabrata Tripathy/HT )

Bhelpuri

Mumbai and its beaches are known for Bhelpuri stalls. Having bhelpuri while walking on the beach is nothing short of a bliss! But when locked in Delhi, unlock this recipe at home. All you have to do is mix four-five handfuls of puffed rice with chopped onions, tomatoes, and crushed papdi. Then add some salt and red chilli powder, a few drops of lemon juice, and tamarind and mint chutneys. Give all these a nice toss, and sprinkle some sev on the top when you plate it.

Corn Chaat

One of the healthiest chaat options, it’s not just tasty and fulfilling but nutritious as well. To prepare this chaat, what’s needed is lightly boiled corns, a few drops of ghee, some lemon juice and salt as per taste. Mix all these ingredients well. Alternatively, you can also add some chopped onion, tomato and cucumber to make it have a lasting taste.

Paneer Chaat: This one’s quite cheesy yet healthy, tasty and satisfying. Chop paneer into fine pieces, shallow fry them, and add sprinkle a little bit of spices alongside mint and tamarind chutneys. Seems easy? It is easy!

Chana Chaat: It’s a mix of chickpeas, green peas, potatoes, pomegranate and tomatoes, finished with mint and tamarind chutney. You need to soak chickpeas a night before and boil them properly before mixing them with the other usual spices. Healthy and tasty!

