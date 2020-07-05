Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Missing roadside chaat? Try some easy recipes at home

Missing roadside chaat? Try some easy recipes at home

Some delish and quick-to-make chaat recipes that can be tried at home to bring back that happiness of relishing street side foods.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 04:46 IST

By Ruchika Garg, Hindustan Times

Papdi chaat is quite a versatile recipe in snacks, and a must-have for those craving chaat. (Photo: iStock)

No matter which street or city you visit in India, there will surely be one common sight that will be powerful enought to hold your attention. Not just that, there in addition there will also be an aroma that shall tickle your taste buds and fuel your hunger pangs. The side street chaat kiosks! These small thelas (handcarts) of chaat overloaded with a gamut of snack time foods such as fruits, potatoes, puffed rice and boiled corn kernels among others, express the mood of a city. And now that most of us are indoors, to avoid the spread of Covid-19, why worry about hygiene and quality? Learn to make some popular chaat at home with these quick tips:

Aloo Chaat

One of the most common and popular chaats is the aloo chaat or potato chaat. It’s also one of the easiest to make because all you need is boiled, chopped potatoes, spices as per taste and chutneys of mint and tamarind. Deep fry the potato cubes, and after they are golden brown, add chopped onions , sprinkle some spices (salt and red chilli powder), pour chutneys, squeeze some lemon on the top, and relish it!

Kale Papdi Chaat at a restaurant in Mumbai. ( Photo: Satyabrata Tripathy/HT )

Bhelpuri
Mumbai and its beaches are known for Bhelpuri stalls. Having bhelpuri while walking on the beach is nothing short of a bliss! But when locked in Delhi, unlock this recipe at home. All you have to do is mix four-five handfuls of puffed rice with chopped onions, tomatoes, and crushed papdi. Then add some salt and red chilli powder, a few drops of lemon juice, and tamarind and mint chutneys. Give all these a nice toss, and sprinkle some sev on the top when you plate it.

Corn Chaat
One of the healthiest chaat options, it’s not just tasty and fulfilling but nutritious as well. To prepare this chaat, what’s needed is lightly boiled corns, a few drops of ghee, some lemon juice and salt as per taste. Mix all these ingredients well. Alternatively, you can also add some chopped onion, tomato and cucumber to make it have a lasting taste.



Paneer Chaat: This one’s quite cheesy yet healthy, tasty and satisfying. Chop paneer into fine pieces, shallow fry them, and add sprinkle a little bit of spices alongside mint and tamarind chutneys. Seems easy? It is easy!

Chana Chaat: It’s a mix of chickpeas, green peas, potatoes, pomegranate and tomatoes, finished with mint and tamarind chutney. You need to soak chickpeas a night before and boil them properly before mixing them with the other usual spices. Healthy and tasty!

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bengal: 3 killed in political violence, 2 while trying to make crude bomb
Jul 05, 2020 05:15 IST
Iran files lawsuit against United States over sanctions amid Covid-19 fight
Jul 05, 2020 04:53 IST
Missing chaat? Learn to make it at home
Jul 05, 2020 04:46 IST
WHO halts HCQ, combination of HIV drug trials among hospitalised patients
Jul 05, 2020 04:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.