Monsoon care for furries: Don’t let their muddy paws create a mess

Is this the season to be jolly? Yes! A good spell of rain is a welcome relief from the scorching summer heat. But monsoon brings with it a need for extra care, not just for yourself but also for your furry companions. Pets and stray animals require time and attention because they are also susceptible to infections during this season.

Keep them dry: Stray dogs and cats get wet in the rain and are more prone to infections and rashes among the regular culprits – cough, cold and malaria. Gurugram based vet Dr Bhawna Kalra says, “Use blotting paper or a dry cloth to wipe the paws of strays regularly. As for your pet, rinse their paws with clean water and if possible, blow-dry them so that no moisture remains. You can also add any antifungal powder once a day in their paws.”

Time for a haircut: If you have a pet with a long coat, “Keep the coat dry and well groomed,” advises paravet Dr Dileep Kumar, adding, “Trim the fur between their paws and also give their coat a trim so that they don’t get itchy. Also, nails need to be trimmed but not too close to the skin so that it does not harbour any infections.”

Tick off fleas: Monsoon makes your furry friends more prone to ticks and fleas. So they need to be checked for it. “Keep their fur clean with special shampoos, and consult vets for any medication like anti-tick ointments,” adds Kalra. You must also check their ears for signs of any infestation or infection.

Innovate and Exercise: Rain can hamper a dog’s walking schedule. “Try taking your dog out for shorter walks when the weather is dry. If you are fussy about your dog’s coat getting wet then investing in a doggy raincoat will be a good idea,” suggests canine behaviourist Shirin Merchant, adding, “Watch out for insects, frogs and snakes, especially if your pet plays in a garden. Accompany your dog when outside to ensure he doesn’t swallow a poisonous insect.”

Keep anxiety at bay: Storms can cause intense anxiety. Especially for strays, heavy downpour can cause discomfort. “Keep the doors of your house open to stray dogs during this time. You can see dogs shake with fear and anxiety. For them, comfort in your house is of utmost importance. Pet them to alleviate their stress. Also, prevent your pets from having water while on a walk, and for strays, replace their bowls with fresh water after a downpour,” says animal rescuer Vineeta Sabharwal.

