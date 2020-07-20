Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Monsoon immunity booster: Rev up healthy living with these tips

Monsoon immunity booster: Rev up healthy living with these tips

Here are some simple immunity boosting tips to stay healthy in monsoon, during the corona times.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 07:57 IST

By Mallika Bhagat, Hindustan Times Delhi

With monsoon comes the risk of catching infections, and we are already in the midst of a pandemic. (Phot: Shutterstock)

Monsoon is known to increase the spread of bacteria, and the pandemic due to coronavirus is already making things harder. Therefore there wouldn’t be a more important time, than now, to work on your immune system. So here are a few tips to ensure that your immune system is geared to take the onslaught of the rainy season during Covid-19 pandemic.

Homemade kadha: Never would your dadi’s kadha have been more relevant than today! An ayurvedic drink made with herbs and spices, a kadha helps in boosting the immunity. Chef Anahita Dhondy vouches for a kadha recipe that has helped a Covid survivor, when consumed twice a day. “It contains black cardamom, turmeric, cloves, black peppercorns, tulsi, cinnamon, ginger, and honey or jaggery. All of these are known to be effective immunity boosters and are also anti-inflammatory,” she says in a video.

 

Keep allergies at bay: “Warm oil massages with sesame oil or mahanarayan oil before bath are helpful in avoiding allergies during this season,” suggests Delhi-based Ayurveda consultant Dr Tarun Gupta. He recommends staying hydrated through the day by sipping boiled water with dried ginger, and adds, “Nasal drops of mustard oil are also proven to counter all infections.”



Binge on citrus fruits: Fruits are the gateway to better immunity as they are a powerhouse of fibre and nutrients such as vitamin C. “Apples, guava, amla, orange, berries and pomegranates – add any or all to your diet for more energy and vitamins,” adds Dr Gupta.

Homemade cough lozenges: To avoid having an itchy throat, make medicinal tablets at home. Some of the easiest recipes use powdered cloves, lime juice, ginger and amla. Boil these and honey or sugar after switching off the burner. Then pour drops of the liquid in a pan so as to make tablets.

A cuppa a day: “To make your daily beverage an immunity booster, simply add a spoonful of turmeric to tea. This root spice has antioxidant properties while being antibacterial and antifungal in nature. Infusions made with tulsi, black pepper, ginger and amla are great for bolstering immunity,” says Tanuja Sodhi, a Mumbai-based wellness expert.

Ghar ki Khichdi: “During monsoon, prefer eating fresh home cooked food to avoid any infections. Consuming light and fresh foods prepared from barley, rice, or moong dal and having a small piece of ginger with rock salt before every meal are some quick and effective ways to boost your immunity naturally without much effort,” says Akanksha Mishra, a Delhi-based food and nutritionist.

Two word mantra - sleep and exercise: “You need to sleep for 7-8 hours a day because a good sleep is therapeutic and helps the body recover from the day’s exhaustion,” adds Sodhi. She also suggests moderate exercises to keep stress at bay.

Author tweets @Bhagat_Mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ambernath gets 57 Moholla clinics
Jul 22, 2020 02:53 IST
Kalyan man tests negative for Covid-19 a day after he was tested positive
Jul 22, 2020 02:44 IST
Bombay HC questions state’s stand on not allowing actors, crew above 65 years for film, TV show shooting
Jul 22, 2020 02:14 IST
Opened from July 8, hotels in state see only 10% occupancy
Jul 22, 2020 02:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.