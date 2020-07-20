Monsoon immunity booster: Rev up healthy living with these tips

With monsoon comes the risk of catching infections, and we are already in the midst of a pandemic. (Phot: Shutterstock)

Monsoon is known to increase the spread of bacteria, and the pandemic due to coronavirus is already making things harder. Therefore there wouldn’t be a more important time, than now, to work on your immune system. So here are a few tips to ensure that your immune system is geared to take the onslaught of the rainy season during Covid-19 pandemic.

Homemade kadha: Never would your dadi’s kadha have been more relevant than today! An ayurvedic drink made with herbs and spices, a kadha helps in boosting the immunity. Chef Anahita Dhondy vouches for a kadha recipe that has helped a Covid survivor, when consumed twice a day. “It contains black cardamom, turmeric, cloves, black peppercorns, tulsi, cinnamon, ginger, and honey or jaggery. All of these are known to be effective immunity boosters and are also anti-inflammatory,” she says in a video.

Keep allergies at bay: “Warm oil massages with sesame oil or mahanarayan oil before bath are helpful in avoiding allergies during this season,” suggests Delhi-based Ayurveda consultant Dr Tarun Gupta. He recommends staying hydrated through the day by sipping boiled water with dried ginger, and adds, “Nasal drops of mustard oil are also proven to counter all infections.”

Binge on citrus fruits: Fruits are the gateway to better immunity as they are a powerhouse of fibre and nutrients such as vitamin C. “Apples, guava, amla, orange, berries and pomegranates – add any or all to your diet for more energy and vitamins,” adds Dr Gupta.

Homemade cough lozenges: To avoid having an itchy throat, make medicinal tablets at home. Some of the easiest recipes use powdered cloves, lime juice, ginger and amla. Boil these and honey or sugar after switching off the burner. Then pour drops of the liquid in a pan so as to make tablets.

A cuppa a day: “To make your daily beverage an immunity booster, simply add a spoonful of turmeric to tea. This root spice has antioxidant properties while being antibacterial and antifungal in nature. Infusions made with tulsi, black pepper, ginger and amla are great for bolstering immunity,” says Tanuja Sodhi, a Mumbai-based wellness expert.

Ghar ki Khichdi: “During monsoon, prefer eating fresh home cooked food to avoid any infections. Consuming light and fresh foods prepared from barley, rice, or moong dal and having a small piece of ginger with rock salt before every meal are some quick and effective ways to boost your immunity naturally without much effort,” says Akanksha Mishra, a Delhi-based food and nutritionist.

Two word mantra - sleep and exercise: “You need to sleep for 7-8 hours a day because a good sleep is therapeutic and helps the body recover from the day’s exhaustion,” adds Sodhi. She also suggests moderate exercises to keep stress at bay.

