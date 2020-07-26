Monsoon ready pooches: Umbrella hat, raincoat, and shoes to walk the dog

Raincoats, rain resistance shoes, umbrellas, waterproof jackets — not just you, your pooches need their monsoon essentials, too! Believe it or not, pet parents are ensuring that their doggos don’t feel left out when it comes to getting rain gear. And why not?

Akshay Mahendru, from The Pet Point, Punjabi Bagh, says the variety of rain coats available is huge. “This year we have got a very nice range of rain gear. This includes raincoats, shoes and even an inverted umbrella. We have seen that now people like walking dogs in rains so the variety of rain coats has in terms of colours and patterns. Raincoats range from ₹500 to ₹800 depending on the size. We also have washable walking shoes, which are important so that the pet doesn’t carry muddy feet inside the home. Shoes start from ₹500 and can go upto ₹1,100. One of the most interesting products we have this year is an inverted umbrella, which is very practical for small and medium dogs since the pet parent can carry the umbrella while walking.”

Gurugram-based home chef Shahla Ahmad, who wants her pooch to be safe yet look good, says, “There’s heavy rainfall predicted for this monsoon so thinking to buy rain gear for each one of my pets. I’m also looking for an umbrella hat for my big boys.”

“Avoid getting your pooches wet in the rain and keep them as dry as possible. Pet Shoes come in handy (specially in this season) as they reduce the chance of pets getting tick infestation; as ticks climb from pets’ paws,” says Hemlata, from Pet Gallery, in Gurugram, which is selling pet shoes, and jackets. Ankit Mehra, a pet groomer, echoes the same sentiment and adds, “Shoes are the most important while taking pets out for a walk. As mostly ticks get on them through feet while strolling in the park. Shoes avoid that from happening, plus they also help in keeping the paws clean. Moreover, they aid in reducing the use of anti-tick medicines. And if a dog can’t bear heat then raincoats can irritate them since dogs can’t perspire. This irritation usually happens to hairy breeds like Shihtzu and Saint Bernard. Wearing a raincoat blocks air that may make them uncomfortable. But if the weather is cold enough then rain coat won’t be a problem for hairy breeds,” he adds.

“Sales go up this time of the year as people want these products. Shoes have always been trending but the market for raincoats is still growing.”

– Sanjeev Kumar, owner of pet care brands

While the pet store Heads Up for Tails has introduced a pastel collection in walking rain gear, Scoopy Scrub and Pet Bytes has introduced waterproof jackets. Sanjeev Kumar, CEO, of these pet care brands, says, “We have rain coats in all sizes between ₹300 and ₹800. Waterproof jackets have also been introduced this year and cost between ₹800 and ₹1,500. Sales go up this time of the year as people want these products. Shoes have always been trending but the sales go up in this particular season, and the market for raincoats is still growing. ”

Ishan Agarwal, senior marketing manager at Heads Up for Tails , says, “Rain coats can help keep the coat dry in case of unexpected showers or through light drizzles. But please don’t walk your dog in heavy rain. Our Drizzle Buddy Raincoat was designed in-house and made specifically to suit a dog’s body; so it’s cut and styled to suit their needs and movement. It is super light so that it doesn’t bother dogs and will not hinder any regular movement like running or walking. We have a rain friendly dog collar, too. To prevent pets from wearing damp collars or harnesses, these rain friendly ones are waterproof. You could just wipe them dry or even just let them air dry.”

Another pet store, Sicons The Pet Safari, in Gurugram and Karol Bagh, has left no stone unturned to make monsoon a fun weather for pets! To enable the pet parents to be able to make their furry buddies relax and feel comfortable while taking a luxury walk in a pram. “It is easy to pull, is well-ventilated and cosy,” says Nitin Chawla, from the store, adding, “ You can also make your buddy wear raincoat, rubber shoes, and carry the umbrella and walk the town in full style. Running stimulates the blood circulation, but lets do that by wearing our bug-free T-shirts.”

