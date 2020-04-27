Move over Dalgona coffee, flavourful whipped milk is taking over the internet

An Instagram user going by the username sweetportfolio shared this cool recipe on her page and got more than four lakh likes.

The coronavirus social isolation has unleashed our creative gene and brought a culinary revolution with new trends emerging on social media every other day. As if different variations of Dalgona coffee weren’t enough, there is a new trend for those people who don’t like coffee so much and it is the flavourful whipped milk.

Insta user going by the username sweetportfolio shared this cool recipe on her page and got more than four lakh likes. Other people took to it and started making other variations of it such as chocolate whipped milk, whipped Nutella, and whipped matcha for those who prefer healthier options. Social media users who are sharing this recipe are calling it more eye catchy and easier to make as compared to Dalgona coffee.

How to make whipped flavoured milk

1. Take 1 tbsp of flavoured strawberry or any flavoured milk powder and add 4 tbsp (1/4 cup) of heavy whipping cream in a mixing bowl.

2. Mix them until smoothly blended. This may be bit of an arm exercise, but make sure the mixture is smooth and silky.

3. To make it Insta-worthy and a little fancier, sprinkle the powder milk on the rim of the glass by putting the glass upside down on the powder.

4. For those wanting to have it cold, mix ice in the glass which is more than half filled and add the blended mixture to complete it.