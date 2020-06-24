Narnia, the ‘two-faced’ cat, fathers kittens that match his two faces

Sections
In the early days of March, Narnia fathered an adorable litter of kittens. Two of them named Renesmée and Roswell are a perfect representation of his two halves.

Narnia’s face is split in the middle perfectly, and the mystery behind what caused this makes him all the more special. (@AmazingNarnia/Instagram)

Narnia, a 3-year-old cat with a rare genetic trait that gives him his characteristic half grey and half white face, lives in Britain with his owner, Stephanie Jiminez, a cat breeder. After proper genetic testing, it was discovered that Narnia is not a chimera, a genetic anomaly that results in an extra X chromosome in the early stages of his development. Narnia’s face is split in the middle perfectly, and the mystery behind what caused this makes him all the more special. He also has electric blues eyes that are very rare in black cats.

 

 

In the early days of March, Narnia fathered a whole litter of adorable kittens, a few of which have been adopted. Many of Narnia’s children have his devastatingly good looks and similar to his litter born in May 2019, this one has a perfect representation of both his halves too!



Kittens Renesmée and Roswell are copies of each half of Narnia and have Narnia’s hypnotic blue eyes and we cannot stop gushing about them.

 Narnia has a verified account on Instagram where he features in various avatars, including Batman. He can also be found online via his Facebook and YouTube pages.

Narnia and his adorable family have certainly taken over the hearts of people all around the world. He is set to receive another bunch of kittens by the end of June. This adorable miracle of a family is sure to make you smile during these trying times.

