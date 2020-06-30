National Doctor’s Day 2020: Quotes and wishes to share with your doctors

The current pandemic that the world is undergoing warrants that this is perhaps the most difficult time we are ever going to face in our lives. It is even more difficult for the doctors who are working tirelessly to ensure that all those that are infected are provided with proper medical facilities. Their contributions and hard work deserve our gratitude each and every day.

National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on July 1st in honour of the pioneer of the medical practice in India and the former CM of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose contribution to the health care industry are incomparable.

ALSO READ: National Doctor’s Day 2020: Why we celebrate it, theme and history

If you want to wish and celebrate with your doctors, here are some quotes and messages that are tailor-made for this important occasion.

Quotes for Doctor’s Day 2020

“The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” - Thomas Edison

“People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness they still remain in his debt.” – Seneca

“Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients.” - Carl Jung

“Surgeons must be very careful when they take the knife! Underneath their fine incisions. Stirs the Culprit Life!” - Emily Dickinson

“Our profession is the only one which works unceasingly to annihilate itself.” - Martin H. Fischer

Wishes of Doctor’s Day 2020

“A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Sending warm wishes to you on Doctor’s Day 2020.”

“Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives and to be there with us when we have lost all the hopes. Happy Doctor’s Day 2020.”

“This world has become a better and healthier place to live in with doctors bringing joy of health and goodness to our lives. Happy Doctor’s Day.”

“Happy Doctor’s Day to all the doctors who always put their patients first and do their best to gift health to their patients.”

“A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Sending warm wishes to you on Doctor’s Day 2020.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter