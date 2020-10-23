Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Navratri 2020: When Is Ashtami, Navami 2020? Date, Time, Puja, Prasad For Durga Ashtami, Durga Navami 2020

Navratri is a nine-day long Hindu festival during which devotees worship the different avatars of Goddess Durga. It is a celebrations of good over evil, specifically when Goddess Durga defeated the demon king Mahishasura.

Navratri is a nine-day long Hindu festival during which devotees worship the different avatars of Goddess Durga. It is a celebrations of good over evil, specifically when Goddess Durga defeated the demon king Mahishasura. During the nine days, the different avatars of Goddess Durga that are worshipped are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. The eighth day, Ashtami, and the ninth day, Navami, have special significance as on these days devotees invite young girls for Devi Prasad and Kanya Pujan. Nine young girls dressed as the nine avatars of goddess Durga are worshipped as they are believed to be the manifestation of the natural force of creation.

Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat for Ashtami Puja

On day eight of Navaratri, that is Ashtami devotees worship Maa Mahagauri. This year Ashtami Tithi starts at 6 am on October 23 and ends at 5:08am on October 24.

Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat for Navami Puja

Navami, which is the final and ninth day of Navaratri and on this day people immerse the idol of goddess Durga in a water body. While Maha Navami Tithi will start on October 24 at 6 am and end at 7:41am on October 25 this year, some priests believe that Ashtami and Maha Navmi can be celebrated same day.

Puja Vidhi

On the final day of Navaratri, devotees wake early, take a bath and dress up in new clothes for the puja. is day, devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath. People should wear new clothes during puja. The idol of Goddess Durga is offered a laal chunri, flowers, milk, among other things and fresh coconut is given as prasad to devotees. Another type of prasad which is distributed among the kanyas includes halwa, puri and chana. This continues on Ram Navami. The idol of the goddess is immersed the next day, which will be on October 26 this year.

