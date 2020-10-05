‘Never knew you made out while watching Shah Rukh Khan’s films’: Ekta Kapoor on reviewing Tahira Kashyap’s book ‘The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman’

Putting fans rising anticipation to rest, Juggernaut Books is all set to drop Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s fourth book, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman and television producer-director Ekta Kapoor cannot stop gushing over it. Putting out her own review of the book that carries a note by Shah Rukh Khan on the cover, Ekta urged all “woman who are multitasking” to grab their copy of Tahira’s “fun touching book”.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta shared a video swooning over the content of the book and the author. She shared, “Tough morning! Son had teething issues and when I had free time, what really helped me was this fantastic book I got my hands on written by a fantastic super enterprising friend of mine called Tahira Kashyap. Woman you were so many hats. You are a fantastic wife, mother, daughter, you’re a loyal friend, you’re a filmmaker and now this author bit? Fantastic! It was so much fun. Really, I had a blast reading your book.”

Addressing to all the readers out there, especially woman since the book resonates and strikes a chord with them, Ekta said, “I think all you guys should it especially women who are multitasking, you guys need to. If you wear many many hats, this is the book for you.”

Holding up the book to give fans a closeup of the cover, Ekta flaunted the note on it by King Khan and pulled Tahira’s leg saying, “I never knew you made out while watching Shah Rukh Khan’s films. Touche woman. You truly are my dream girl in spirit.”

Calling Tahira “a warrior”, Ekta promised readers a “fantastic time while reading this.” She captioned the video, “Watta a fun touching book! U laugh u cry u smile n u RELATE!

#12commandmentsofbeingawoman is honest witty and soooo like d author @tahirakashyap ...outrageous and delightful (sic).”

Quick to comment, Tahira responded, “Love youuu Thanku (sic)” and resharing the video on her own Instagram handle, wrote, “The 12 commandments of being a woman!! Big thank you @ektarkapoor coming from you, a person whom I truly admire and respect, this means a whole lot! (sic).”

Interestingly, the quote by SRK on the cover reads, “I’m not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira’s favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies. This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did.”

