Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / New hunstman spider species named after climate campaigner Greta Thunberg

New hunstman spider species named after climate campaigner Greta Thunberg

Thunberga gen. nov. is a new genus of huntsman spiders from Madagascar, described by German arachnologist Peter Jager, and named after the wunderkind in honour of her commitment to tackling climate change.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:44 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Paris

A male Madagascan Huntsman spider (Sparassidae), the new genus named "Thunberg spider" which differs from other huntsmans in their eye arrangement and unique dotted patterns on their backs. - Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg can add to her list of personal accolades, including TIME magazine's Person of the Year, now she has a family of spiders named after her. (AFP)

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg can add to her list of personal accolades, including TIME magazine’s Person of the Year, a group of spiders named after her. Thunberga gen. nov. is a new genus of huntsman spiders from Madagascar, described by German arachnologist Peter Jager, and named after the wunderkind in honour of her commitment to tackling climate change.

“The rising temperatures affect all areas of nature -- including the endemic diversity and spider fauna of Madagascar,” said Jager, who has participated in several protests inspired by Thunberg’s School Strike for Climate.

A male Madagascan Huntsman spider (Sparassidae), the new genus named "Thunberg spider" which differs from other huntsmans in their eye arrangement and unique dotted patterns on their backs. ( AFP )

A male Madagascan Huntsman spider (Sparassidae), the new genus named "Thunberg spider" which differs from other huntsmans in their eye arrangement and unique dotted patterns on their backs. ( AFP )

In a study printed in the scientific journal Zootaxa, Jager explained that the new genus differed from other huntsmans in their eye arrangement and unique dotted patterns on their backs.

Jager, who has discovered several new spider species in a career spanning 20 years, said he hoped that by naming the creepy crawlies after Thunberg he could draw attention to the issue of biodiversity loss in Madagascar.



He named a previous discovery of Southeast Asian huntsman spider Heteropoda davidbowie.

Unlike most spiders, huntsman don’t spin webs and hunt and forage instead for their food.

During his latest expedition, Jager also discovered a heretofore unknown species of huntsman on the island.

Its name? Thunberga greta.

pg/wai

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Jun 15, 2020 14:24 IST
Manipur HSLC Result 2020: BSEM 10th results declared at bosem.in, here’s direct link
Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST
Cat gets busted messing with a loofah. Its expression is priceless. Watch
Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST
Tofu goes mainstream in the US thanks to Big Meat’s Covid-19 crisis
Jun 15, 2020 14:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.