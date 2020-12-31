New Year 2021 celebrations in UAE: Watch fireworks at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa LIVE here, travel advisory inside

Sections
New Year 2021 celebrations in UAE: Get ready to welcome the New Year’s eve with dazzling light show at Burj Khalifa, fireworks and music at Dubai. Watch the live celebrations here and check the travel advisory inside for more details

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 20:06 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Watch LIVE celebrations of NYE at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and latest travel advisory here (Twitter/TimeOutDubai)

With only a few hours left to mark the onset of New Year 2021 celebrations, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has revised the timings of its services from December 31, 2020 till January 2, 2021. The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, is the epicentre of New Year celebrations every year but unlike the previous years when the metros leading up to the Dubai Mall or the Burj Khalifa metro station were stopped to divert the crowd from a distance, the tram will operate non-stop from 6am on December 31 till 1am on January 2.

However, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the visitors flocking Downtown Dubai will be required to wear face masks all through the night and at all locations as a precautionary measure. Though a complete sanitization of the area has been done ahead of the gala event, hand sanitiser stations will also be available at each gate of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

The QR code for the public at Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard is black. This QR code will be the visitor’s access to Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve and can be availed through registeration via the U By Emaar app, free of charge. The area will be dotted with tents for first aid, lost-and-found assistance while access to ambulances will also be provided to those who show the QR code and access the viewing areas in Downtown Dubai through any of the five gates erected.

The QR code colour is dark red for Dubai Opera, gold for hotel guests, light blue for restaurants and eateries and every guest attending the NYE gala must have one of six colours of the QR code.



Watch the live streaming of the spectacular light show at Burj Khalifa here:

 

 

With the catastrophic year that 2020 has been, an important part of the New Year 2021’s celebrations will focus on sending good wishes to all and hoping that the coming year brings along only health, happiness, good luck, victories and much-awaited reunions for everyone.

