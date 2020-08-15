No bake desserts to make with your kids!

If you’re looking for different ways to engage your children in activities, why don’t you try baking, without even having to turn the oven on?

“It’s a great idea to get your children help you in preparing no-bake desserts. Give them responsibilities such as whipping the cream, mixing the batter, garnishing the dish . Experiment with healthy ingredients such as walnuts , strawberries, dates, maple syrup and olive oil and at the same time telling them its benefits as it will last in their minds forever,” says Chef Sabyasachi Gorai.

Chef Parvinder Singh Bali, corporate chef, The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development says, “It is a fact that only 20% of the desserts are baked and 80% are non bake desserts”.

Cooking with kids is in a way rewarding as it develops a bonding and inculcates life skills too.Chefs give recipes of some dishes that are easy to make with children.



Read: Walnuts, the immunity boosting wonder nuts!”

Khubaani ka Meetha

Khubaani ka Meetha by Chef Merajuddin Ansari, Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai



Chef Ansari says, “Khubaani ka Meetha is a simple recipe yet keeps the kids occupied and teaches them patience as removing the seeds of apricot which is the main part of the recipe does take a lot of time.



Ingredients:

500 grams dried apricots, soaked in 3 cups water for 12 hours, then deseeded

200 grams sugar, (about 1 cup)

1 tablespoon lime juice

6 almonds, blanched, skinned, and slivered

250 ml cream, Malai (about 1 cup)

Method:

1. Place kadhai or saucepan on medium heat. Slide in soaked apricots along with the water in which they were soaked overnight. Add sugar and stir to dissolve. Bring to a boil, stirring often in a mashing movement till the Qubani ka meetha thickens and is syrupy and pulpy, but not completely mashed. This should take between 15 and 20 minutes.

2. Add lime juice, stir, and cook for another minute. Remove from heat and transfer to a serving bowl.

3. Garnish with slivered almonds and pour ¼ cup cream over the Qubani ka meetha. Serve warm or chilled, with the remaining cream on the side.





Mango and Strawberry Jelly Portion by Executive Pastry Chef Vivek Chauhan, Le Meridien, New Delhi



“Mango and Strawberry Jelly is a dessert which kids can make themselves as they enjoy mixing of puree with water and addition of fresh strawberries gives a complete flavour of two fruits which gives them a feeling of fulfilment .” says chef Chauhan.



Ingredients:

300 gm mango puree

18 ripe strawberries

100ml water - 100 ml

50gm sugar

3 (2gm each) gelatin leaves

70ml whipping cream

Method:

1. Pour mango puree ,water and sugar in a pan over stove. Remove from stove after a boil.

2. Soak gelatin in water ,once bloomed then add to the above mix.

3. Strain the mix into a bowl and cool it down over an ice bath.

4. Pull the green hulls out of the strawberries. Use a knife to cut them into slices or small chunks.

5. Put some pieces of strawberry into 4 glasses leaving a few to decorate at the end. They should be full but with plenty of room around them.

6. Pour the cool jelly mix into glasses, filling them almost to the top. Put them on a plate or tray in the fridge to set. They will take about 4 hours to set.

7. When the jellies are set, decorate with whipped cream and extra strawberries.

Walnut, Chocolate, and Avocado Mousse

Walnut, Chocolate, and Avocado Mousse by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients:

Walnut butter

3tbsp sweet cocoa powder

2 tbsp honey

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

Optional: Honey, fresh raspberries and chopped glazed walnuts

Method:

1. Puree walnut butter, cocoa powder, honey, vanilla and avocado in a food processor until smooth.

2. Spoon into small bowls. Drizzle with honey and garnish with raspberries and glazed walnuts, if desired.

To prepare walnut butter: In a blender or food processor, grind walnuts and a pinch of salt for 3-4 minutes until the mixture becomes a creamy paste. Pour it into a container with a lid, seal, and store in the refrigerator.

No bake breakfast cookies

Chocolate Salami by Chef Parvinder Singh Bali



“We all have cookies at home, a lot of creative dishes can be made with it for instance Chocolate Salami, one may ask the kids to crush the cookies for this and mix the chocolate, toddlers love to get their hands in chocolate so allow them to do so,” says chef Bali.



Ingredients:

180gm digestive biscuits

70-80gm toasted almonds, coarsely chopped

200gm dark chocolate

90gm unsalted butter

90ml whole milk

Powdered sugar for coating

Method:

1. Place biscuits in a large zip lock bag and crush them using a rolling pin until you have small and coarse crumbs. Transfer crumbs to a large bowl and stir in nuts.

2. In a medium bowl place chocolate and butter. Heat in the microwave or in a double boiler until melted and smooth. Add milk and stir. Add chocolate mixture to crumb mixture and mix until combined.

3. Spread the mixture out on parchment paper or plastic wrap and shape it into a log using a spatula or spoon. Roll up the paper and wrap it like candy. Place in the fridge for several hours until firm.

4. After chilling, remove log from the paper, dust with icing sugar from all sides, and remove any excess sugar with a brush—or your fingertips if you don’t mind getting messy. Cut into pieces and serve.

5. Keep in the fridge or freezer. If kept in the freezer, place at room temperature for a few minutes before cutting or serving.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more