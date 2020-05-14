Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Oceans beyond lockdown: Architects make music to highlight artist’s block in quarantine

Oceans beyond lockdown: Architects make music to highlight artist’s block in quarantine

Nowhere Station, a Delhi-based music band, has launched an album from their homes to entertain public amid lockdown.

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:54 IST

By Aprajita Sharad, Hindustan Times

(L-R) Anurag Hazarika, Rijul Singh, Dhruv Dhingra and Anant Mital — members of the band Nowhere Station.

“The four of us met while studying architecture at the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi,” recalls Dhruv Dhingra, keys player and bass guitarist of Nowhere Station — a busking band that crowd-funded an album titled Nowhere Station One, amid lockdown, from their homes, to entertain people staying indoors to follow social distancing.

The band comprises four members namely Rijul Singh, Anurag Hazarika, Anant Mital and Dhingra. Together, they have released a single titled Oceans Beyond. This single describes the creative block and pressures of being productive, as faced by many during the lockdown.



“Oceans Beyond is a song that describes an artist’s block telling us to just take a step back and wait a while; trust and have faith in ourself and in the creative process,” says Dhingra. Anant Mital, the band’s drummer adds, “The current situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, where the norm is to make the most of this extra time, has inadvertently put pressure on artists to constantly create and put out content. We have seen artists succumb to the pressures of productivity, which manifests into various mental health ailments such as depression and anxiety. In these circumstances, the song and its message is for anyone feeling this pressure.”

 




Being a busking band comes with its own set of challenges. Dhingra says, “Over the past few years, we have struggled with busking around in various parts of the country. While some cops have been friendly and supportive, most have chased us away from public spots.”

But the bigger hurdle was the lockdown that distorted the band’s original plan of the album release. “Our original release plan involved releasing five singles in five different cities; one single each month, culminating in an album launch in Delhi in September. As a result of the lockdown, we have reworked our plan to release the singles online while sticking to the similar timeline. Now anyone can stay updated about our album releases by following us on our Instagram handle where we have been regularly posting updates,” adds Dhingra.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

DU students aren’t up for online exams
May 15, 2020 01:33 IST
Ludhiana industry hails state’s decision to allow operations in mix land use areas
May 15, 2020 01:30 IST
Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all after French backlash
May 15, 2020 01:25 IST
Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.