Old Delhi and winter foods: A perfect gourmet affair

There is a nip in the air, and Delhiites know that Dilli ki sardi is not just about getting cozy in the woollens, but also about trying some gobsmacking delicacies that are prepared and relished especially in the winter months. The Capital, apart from its beautiful breezy monuments with warm sunshine, has a lot to offer when it comes to winter food delights! So whether you wish to indulge in a scrumptious breakfast or have a sweet tooth that’s aching for treats, it’s here in Dilli that you can make the most of winters!

Feast on the sugary delight of halwa

This yum, hot and totally desi sweet is a favourite among Delhiites, especially on a cold winter morning. Anubhav Sapra, foodie-in-chief at Delhi Food Walks, a group that organises food walks, recommends Chaina Ram in Chandni Chowk for whenever cravings strike. “All their sweets are amazing but their gajar ka halwa, laden with khoya and dry fruits, is to die for,” he says, adding, “There are certain delicacies that are only available in winters such as Safed Gajar Halwa, Habshi Halwa and Aloe Vera Halwa, incase you feel like experimenting!” Shyam Sweets in Chawri Bazaar is another place where one can gorge on the rich halwa, made in pure desi ghee.

Haji Shabrati Nihari Wale in Jama Masjid serves scrumptious mutton and Nalli Nihari. ( Photo: Instagram )

In mood for Nihari and kebabs? Nothing like Old Delhi!

Known for its old school desi Mughal style of cooking, Haji Shabrati Nihari Wale near Jama Masjid serves one of the best mutton and nalli nihari in the city. “In Old Delhi, most of our walks include a visit to shops that sell amazing nihari and mouth-watering kebabs,” describes Asif Khan Dehlvi, who also organises heritage walks in the city. “Kebabs with rumali roti are also a hit with both locals and tourists, in Delhi winters,” he adds. Served with chutney and onion rings, you can enjoy some perfectly spiced minced meat at Ustad Moinuddin Kebab in Chawri Bazaar.

Get your hands on a Shahi Tukda

Dilli ki sardi calls for a bite of gooey Shahi Tukda topped with Rabri. Abu Sufiyan, a Delhi-based heritage walk organiser, recommends Kallan Sweets and Cool Point near Jama Masjid for the best deal of this sweet. “My friends and I often come for tea at Jama Masjid. But in winter, nothing tastes better than piping hot Shahi Tukda. They are prepared fresh each day and have just the right amount of sweet. Plus, I suggest, add a dollop of your favourite ice cream with it,” he adds.

Relish deep fried Bedmi Puri in breakfast on a cold winter morning. ( Photo: Instagram )

Breakfast buff? Relish Bedmi Puri with sabzi

Do you love your breakfast? Treat your taste buds to the uber delicious, deep-fried and crisp, Bedmi Puri. One of the most popular joints in Delhi is Shyam Sweets in Chawri Bazaar, a 100-year-old shop, run by fifth generation of the same family. Ajay Agarwal, owner of the shop, says, “Our preparation involves recipes that are as old as the shop, which is why people love our Bedmi Puri.” But, it’s served from 8am to 1pm only.

Jalebi and Doodh, with a side of Malpua

Piping hot jalebi with garam doodh is a heavenly combo to fight teeth-chattering Delhi winters. Ramit Mitra, who organises food walks for Delhi By Foot, recommends heading to Old Famous Jalebi Wala, a shop that has been around since 1884, in Chandni Chowk. “They are really old, and are popular for their desi-ghee made thick jalebis. Hira Sweets in Connaught Place and Bengali Sweets in Bengali Market sell the crispy thin versions, but I have a sweet tooth so don’t mind either,” he says. “The moong dal ka halwa and malpua at Standard Sweets near Chawri Bazaar is also finger-licking good, and they offer hot puris on Sunday mornings,” he adds.

Delhiites often head out for a glass of warm milk with piping hot jalebis during winters. ( Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT )

Bite into Chikki and Gajak

A north Indian staple in winters, these jaggery delights infuse a sense of warmth and crackle to your winter days. “There is a shop called Meerut Wale in Kinari Bazaar, which is operated only for six months in winters, and they sell the best Til Patti, Chikki. Is time par best gud milta hai, and north India mein winters mein these make for a warm crunchy indulgence,” says Sapra. Many shops in Old Delhi serve an assortment of gajaks and chikkis during winters.

