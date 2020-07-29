Sections
OMG! Are these food dishes for real?

There are several dishes across the world with absolutely strange, unusual and odd names. Here we list some of them for you.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:30 IST

By Neharika Sharma, Hindustan Times

What’s in a name?

The beauty of food is that it is extremely customizable. You can add, deduct or replace any ingredient you like. And voila! A new dish is ready. Now comes the time for nomenclature.

Kuch Nahi: Are you also one of those who go out with friends and family, but wants kuch nahi? Well, if that’s the case, let us introduce you to your favourite dish. There’s a sundae ice cream named ‘Kuch Nahi’. Now you can have what you’ve been wanting for so long!

Imam Fainted: The literal translation of this dish is ‘priest fainted’. However, there is no legit relation between fainting of an imam and this dish. This is a dish in Ottoman cuisine made using of whole eggplant stuffed with onion, garlic and tomatoes, and simmered in olive oil.



Pee Cola: It sounds gross! But actually it is an exceptionally popular soda, which is bottled in Ghana.

Doli Ki Roti: This is a long lost delicacy from Multan in Pakistan’s Punjab. It is a traditional deep-fried flatbread made out of spice sour dough. Till date, several households, especially the ones that have a Multan connection, enjoy this vintage dish.

Welsh Rabbit: If you’re thinking that this dish contains meat of a rabbit then you are absolutely wrong. Welsh Rabbit is a vegetarian dish. It simply contains melted cheese over toast or crackers.

Devils on horseback: Again! There’s no horse meat in this dish. Devil on horseback is a hot appetizer made by wrapping dates stuffed with cheese in bacon.

Toad in the hole: This is another incredibly unusual name for a very simple dish. Toad in a hole refers to any egg cooked in the hole cut out of a piece of bread.

