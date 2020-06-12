Pamper your skin in the lockdown with these superpower beauty ingredients

This season’s look is all about healthy, problem-free skin that doesn’t need too much makeup. As you spend a lot of time at home in the lockdown, you can put natural ingredients to great use to achieve your skin goals. We ask beauty experts and bloggers to share which kitchen ingredient they swear by and why.

Curd or Dahi ( Shutterstock )

Shilpa Arora, lifestyle blogger: Eat and apply curd to glow from inside out

Curd is beneficial not only for digestion or immunity but it can do wonders for your skin as well. If you want soft, nourished and supple skin then the solution is eating curd daily and also applying it on your face. Mix curd and honey to make a smooth paste and leave on the face for 15 min. Rinse off with cold water. With its anti-inflammatory properties, curd soothes your skin and is an effective remedy for sunburn too.

Haldi or turmeric ( Shutterstock )

Divyun Nanda, lifestyle blogger: Haldi helps heal

Haldi or turmeric has always been my favourite beauty ingredient due to its amazing antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties. It helps deep clean the pores, calm the skin and heal acne. In the lockdown, I have been using this traditional ubtan with haldi. I take a little haldi (powdered), besan, masoor dal (the pink or malka variety), some olive oil or mustard oil and honey along with half lemon juice to make a paste and apply on the face and neck. I allow it to remain for 15 minutes, and then I wash it off with cold water. It removes dead cells and imparts a pink glow to my skin.

Kalongi oil ( Shutterstock )

Tanisha Pant, beauty expert: Kalonji oil is packed with beauty benefits

Just like our inner skin, our skin and hair also need nutrient rich food. I use a mix of eggs, sugar and kalonji oil to make a rich paste. I apply it on my hair for 20 minutes and then wash off with a mild, sulfate free shampoo. A mix of buttermilk and kalonji oil is great to brighten up dull skin. Buttermilk has natural bleaching properties, and kalonji oil has antibacterial properties which prevent allergies.

Besan or Gramflour ( Shutterstock )

Richa Aggarwal, makeup expert: Besan is an all-rounder

For me, it’s besan. It can be turned into a scrub for deep cleansing, a hydrating pack for dry skin, a brightening agent for dull, tanned skin, and an oil absorber for oily skin. It depends on what you mix it up with to make it perform a certain task. For a quick scrub, mix it with orange peel powder. To nourishing dry skin, mix besan with honey and malai, for oily skin, add haldi and chaach to it, for normal skin, mix with raw milk, while for brightening up your complexion, soak a few strands of saffron in water and add besan to make a pack.