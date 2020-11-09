Paw-some Diwali: Keep pets safe and happy!

Diwali is the festival of spreading joy and happiness and the same vibe must be extended to our furry friends too. But as you indulge in festive fervour, your pet and strays can feel uncomfortable, owing to an increase in air and noise pollution. Indeed, to make it a safe and paw-some occasion, certain tips and advises do come in handy.

As veterinarian Dr Pradeep Rana, “The first and the important point to remember is to not take your dog out for a walk in the evening. I hope the situation may not be worse this year due to the cracker ban but dogs get frightened and run away because of the sudden noise.”

And while you may want to treat them on the festival, resist feeding sweets. Dr Vivek Arora informs, “Our household is full of sweets during this time but don’t be tempted to offer to your pets as it can very toxic and impact their health. Sensitise your guests as well.”

He also outlines the need to keep pets indoor. “Keep them mentally occupied and physically in the house. Engage in activities and games that involves spending a lot of time. For example, hide a treat in toy and let them find it, or simply your dog’s favourite music or soothing tones that will keep them calm,” he says.

And while playing radio or TV at higher pitch may distract them from outside noise, do keep an eye to not let them get close to burning lamps. “The diyas are filled with hot oil which can be hazardous and lead to injuries, so it is advisable to keep the pets away,” says Dr Rana.

Moreover, if need arises, one can go for medication under supervision. “Plant-derived medicines, chamomile and lavender extracts, help as the pet doesn’t get rude or sudden shock due to noises,” Dr Arora informs.

All in all, it’s important for pet parents to stay calm. “As a family member, ensure your pet doesn’t feel awkward. Behave as if everything is normal and under control. If you start to react, it will automatically create an impact on your pet, and will make them feel nervous and create fear,” Dr Arora concludes.

