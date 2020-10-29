Pimples before a party or special day? Here are 5 overnight quick-fix solutions to cure acne at home

Come any festival or a party where you plan to slay and a pimple might appear, popping your bubble of gram worthy selfies. Increasing your water intake and taking a balanced diet are long term measures and you are only human if you feel the urge to pinch the acne away.

However, popping a pimple can be harmful to your skin and lead to acne scarring, worsen the blemish, cause infection and hyperpigmentation which is why most dermatologists caution against it. While many have wondered how pimples can smell an upcoming party or big occasion and pop up a day or night before the special event, stress no more as we have sorted 5 overnight DIY home remedies that might tame the acne and reduce the redness.

1. Aspirin

Take an aspirin tablet, crush it into a powder and add a few drops of water to make a small paste out of it. Apply this simple remedy on the pimple before going to sleep and you will find that the anti-inflammatory properties of the aspirin tablet would have made your skin better.

2. Ice

We know that you know this simplest remedy of all and lack the patience to try it in case of emergency but truth be told, it always helps in shrinking the pimple if done twice a day. Instead of applying the ice directly on your skin, cover the ice cubes in a clean cotton cloth and circulate it on the pimple but do not hold or press it at one area for more than 20 seconds. Dab it gently for some time and get the result.

3. Aloe vera

A girl’s best friend is not diamonds. It is aloe vera as there is no burn, abrasions, rashes, digestive woe, oral plaque, inflammation, wounds or even anal fissures that the plant’s gel cannot heal and acnes are no different.

Peel the aloe vera leaf, scoop out the gel with a spoon and apply the fresh aloe vera gel directly on the pimple to clean the skin as a moisturizer and see it work its magic overnight. You can repeat the application twice a day, as desired.

4. Green tea

Got some used green tea bags in the fridge? Use them to dab on your pimple but this is not enough.

Before going to bed, brew a fresh bag of green tea, switch of the flame after a few minutes, leave it to cool and then take a cotton ball to dot the brewed green tea over the pimple as an overnight remedy. You can also apply it using use a spray bottle instead and allow the liquid to dry before washing it off with water and patting dry.

Green tea is high in anti-oxidants and its anti-inflammatory properties can reduce swelling and redness. The flavonoids and tannins, which are known to help fight bacteria and reduce inflammation, make the green tea useful against acne.

5. Honey

There is no effective skincare which can leave honey out and its antibacterial properties can act wonders for pimple-ridden skin, helps in reducing inflammation caused by acne and calms the skin while facilitating healing. Before going to bed, apply a drop or two of honey over the pimple and wash it off in the morning.

Acnes are common when the skin gets clogged with oil and dead skin cells or appear due to temporary or chronic changes in a body. While resorting to pop pimples might lead to potential damage, these simple homemade treatments can cure it right before you slay like a true diva at the party.

