Home / More Lifestyle / Positive outlook predicts less memory decline, finds study

Positive outlook predicts less memory decline, finds study

A new study published in the journal of Psychological Science found that people who feel enthusiastic and cheerful -- what psychologists call “positive affect” -- are less likely to experience memory decline as they age.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:29 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Washington [US]

This result adds to a growing body of research on positive affect’s role in healthy ageing. (Pixabay)

This result adds to a growing body of research on positive affect's role in healthy ageing.

A team of researchers analysed data from 991 middle-aged and older U.S. adults who participated in a national study conducted at three time periods: between 1995 and 1996, 2004 and 2006, and 2013 and 2014.

In each assessment, participants reported on a range of positive emotions they had experienced during the past 30 days. In the final two assessments, participants also completed tests of memory performance. These tests consisted of recalling words immediately after their presentation and again 15 minutes later.The researchers examined the association between positive affect and memory decline, accounting for age, gender, education, depression, negative affect, and extraversion.

“Our findings showed that memory declined with age,” said Claudia Haase, an associate professor at Northwestern University and senior author on the paper. “However, individuals with higher levels of positive affect had a less steep memory decline over the course of almost a decade,” added Emily Hittner, a PhD graduate of Northwestern University and the paper’s lead author.

Areas of future research might address the pathways that could connect positive affect and memory, such as physical health or social relationships.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

