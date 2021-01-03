Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / More Lifestyle / Positive vibes only: Meerut restaurant empowers differently-abled community to be self sufficient by employing them

Positive vibes only: Meerut restaurant empowers differently-abled community to be self sufficient by employing them

Pandit Ji’s Kitchen and Delivery Point in Meerut sets an example of community harmony by employing differently-abled staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic to empower them and provide them with an opportunity to earn a living

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 20:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India]

Meerut restaurant employs differently-abled staff to empower them (Twitter/anoosrini)

In an effort to empower the differently-abled community, a restaurant in Meerut has opened, wherein all the food, right from the cooking process till it reaches the hands of the customers, is taken care of by them.

Amit Kumar Sharma, one of the founders of the restaurant Pandit Ji’s Kitchen and Delivery Point, said that the aim of the initiative is to empower the differently-abled community in their area and give them the opportunity to earn a living.

“When the pandemic struck, we were unemployed so we decided to open up this restaurant. I felt that we should employ differently-abled people to empower them. Two differently-abled women cook the food and five differently-abled men do the delivery by scooter. We have not faced any difficulties,” Sharma told ANI.

Gautam, another founder of the restaurant said that they were refraining from using food delivery apps as they did not want to dilute the mission they had opened the restaurant with.



“We are still in the initial stage of the business and are establishing the restaurant. Our main aim of going into this new venture was to provide a platform for the differently-abled so that they can be self-sufficient and empowered. We do not want to tie up with food delivery apps as it could lead us away from our main mission,” he told ANI.

The employees also seemed happy with this new venture.

“We are tired of people looking at us with pity. This restaurant has helped us become self-sufficient, and we depend only on ourselves. We also want to do something, be someone. I am grateful to have such an opportunity,” an employee said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Unfortunate’: PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Women kabadi tournament goes on despite rains to keep farmers’ spirit alive
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Netizens cannot get enough of this adorable doggo ‘florist’. Check it out
by Sanya Budhiraja
Censor Board’s approval for scripts is a protective shield, not a stumbling block: Shrirang Godbole
by Ketaki Latkar-Mahajan
Production level of industries 79% in December: MCCIA survey
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.