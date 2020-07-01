Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Pride-inspired accessories you can rock all year round

Pride-inspired accessories you can rock all year round

One month is not enough to show your support to the LGBTQI+ community, so here are some cool rainbow-inspired accessories to show your love and warmth towards the people of the community.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:34 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Pride month might be over but that doesn’t stop us from sporting the rainbow palette and supporting the LGBTQI+ rights.

Pride month might be over but that doesn’t stop us from sporting the rainbow palette and supporting the LGBTQI+ rights. After all, fashion plays a pivotal role in changing the mindset of people and promoting acceptance and inclusivity in our society. Last month, we saw a lot of rainbow shade accessories making it to various Instagram pages. Even a lot of high end brands left no stone unturned in support of the Pride month. And it was also time for us to take some fashion inspiration and opt for those multi-coloured accessories not just for one month but all year round. From rainbow coloured glittery masks to headgear, here’s every Pride-inspired accessory that we saw.

Rainbow shoes

 

 While a lot of brands launched their own version of Pride shoes with rainbow shade, some also tried DIY ideas and coloured their canvas shoes in rainbow hue. They certainly look cool and complement very well with denims and white tees.

Glittery rainbow headscarfs



 



 Headscarfs and headbands are the coolest trend of this season. And what trended even more were the rainbow-inspired headpieces. The winner of India’s first transgender beauty contest, Nitasha Biswas also wore a blinged rainbow coloured headband from Palak Dhawan.

Rainbow masks

 

With masks becoming a part of our daily life due to the ongoing pandemic. This year’s Pride month saw a lot of rainbow-hued masks trending on social media. Supporters of the LGBTQI+ community wore it with pride.

Pride earrings

 

Earrings with rainbow-coloured tassels were also seen during the Pride month and we certainly don’t mind sporting these funky earrings through out the year.

 

