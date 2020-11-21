Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse inside her London home, lovers of art and architecture brace yourselves

Lovers of art and architecture or not, you cannot help your jaws from dropping in awe as you set your eyes upon global icon, Priyanka Chopra’s London home. Made of all things glass, trippy lighting and illusions, PeeCee’s stunning home in the United Kingdom will surely take your breath away.

Taking to her Instagram handle, The White Tiger star shared a glimpse of her house which left the Internet gushing. Dimply lit with silhouettes of glasswork radiating in the centre, Priyanka’s home looked like a work of art from inside as a warm red light illuminated the glass frames to create a surreal illusion.

The picture of the trippy staircase was clicked by Nick Jonas’ friend and music producer, Chase Foster. Sharing a glimpse of her nest with fans on social media, Priyanka simply captioned it, “Home” and punctuated it with a heart emoji.

Quick to respond, Priyanka’s cousin and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra commented, “Whoaaa Chaser! (sic).”

Parineeti Chopra’s comment on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram picture ( Instagram/priyankachopra )

Early this morning, Priyanka was seen heading off to work, donning a face shield, a pair of clear goggles and a blingy mask as protective gear since London is currently under a second lockdown after registering a spike in coronavirus cases. It was at their London home, where Priyanka and Nick recently did a mini photoshoot to unveil their collaboration with Feed, a non-profit initiative to raise awareness and money for school meals.

Adding another feather to her cap of success, Priyanka is now the Ambassador for Positive Change at British Fashion Council whose Ambassadorial President is legendary footballer, David Beckham. Priyanka will be using fashion as a positive platform to inspire future generations with her new role as British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change.

