Home / More Lifestyle / Pro tips to click drool-worthy food images

Pro tips to click drool-worthy food images

From the right angle to the right light, experts tell us how to click great pictures for social media.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 13:31 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Here’s how to add elements and background to click a great picture (Instagram/bakewitshivesh)

When scrolling through Instagram, we often find food pictures that make us drool. Be it dal makhani with butter smeared naan or Arabiatta pasta topped with fresh basil leaves or even a colourful bowl of smoothie peppered with fresh fruits and seeds — a plethora of mouth- watering food images rule the digital stratosphere. What if your could take them, too? Here are five tips to follow for Insta-approved food images.

Mind the light: Natural light is your best friend — always shoot when you have ample natural light. The best set up is when you have light coming in from one side. This ensures you also get some nice shadows. If there is no light, then go for naturally soft, diffused light to light up the food. You can make yourself a diffuser by covering a bulb with butter paper. While shooting drinks, try to shoot them against light to give it a translucent effect.

Right angle is key: Assess the food you’re shooting, and decide what part of it screams wow the most. Select the angle in a way that the most wow part gets highlighted. A top shot usually always works.

Add-on elements: Add-on elements make the image look nice. Don’t select props and other elements that take viewers’ attention away from the food. Props are only the supporting actors of your composition — don’t let them overshadow your star. Try to use props like silverware, salt and pepper shakers, napkins to fill the frame aesthetically, or edible flowers for colour. If you are shooting Chinese food, sync the theme. Add on chopsticks, a China dragon- printed bowl.



Invest in background: They will add a lot to your photos. Pick something that has a little bit of texture but not something that is too distracting. Different wooden backgrounds or ombre ones can look good depending on the food. You can even go for printed ones.

Always shoot with fresh food: While setting up a shoot, use the freshest ingredients as it makes a lot of difference to how your final dish looks. Shoot the food while it’s still fresh to get the most tempting shot

PS: You can use photo editing apps to make the images look better. Don’t shy away from fixing the lighting or adding a filter.

With inputs by photographer Ravi Raj Kande and food blogger Shivesh Bhatia

