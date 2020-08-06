Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Purrfect crime: ‘Drug smuggler’ cat detained in Welikada, Sri Lanka’s high-security prison, escapes

Purrfect crime: ‘Drug smuggler’ cat detained in Welikada, Sri Lanka’s high-security prison, escapes

A cat was detained at a high security prison of Sri Lanka on the charge of smuggling illegal contraband material inside the prison but it has since escaped.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Colombo

In this handout picture taken on August 1, 2020, and released by Sri Lanka Police, a prison-officer shows a cat detained at the high-security Welikada Prison in Colombo. - A cat detained at Sri Lanka's main prison while allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and cell phone SIM cards has escaped, media reports said August 3. (AFP)

Sri Lanka’s main prison, Welikada, recently underwent a major break out as a feline who was being detained by the authorities for smuggling drugs and other contraband items inside the prison escaped from the room it was being held in. The cat in question was arrested for allegedly smuggling two grams of heroin, two sim cards and a memory chip, all in a plastic bag around its neck into the Welikada Prison, reported a police official.

On Sunday, the cat made its big prison break and has since disappeared, reported the Aruna Newspaper. The police are not offering any comments in regard to this.

However, this isn’t the first attempt of people trying to smuggle small packets containing contraband items like cell phones, chargers, drugs, etc. inside the prison.

Just recently the authorities seized an eagle which was being used to distribute narcotics to the people in the suburb of Colombo but drug traffickers.



Sri Lanka has been in the throes of a massive drug problem on its streets as even the detectives in charge of the anti-narcotics division are involved in the smuggling and selling of the confiscated substances.

(With AFP inputs)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anand Mahindra shares video of tractor being used to milk cows. Watch
Aug 06, 2020 13:26 IST
‘Drug smuggler’ cat detained in high-security Sri Lankan prison escapes
Aug 06, 2020 13:25 IST
Scheme to give free sanitary napkins to 22.50 lakh BPL women, girls launched
Aug 06, 2020 13:24 IST
Babil treats Irrfan fans to an intimate peak into his library. See pics
Aug 06, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.