Purrfect crime: ‘Drug smuggler’ cat detained in Welikada, Sri Lanka’s high-security prison, escapes

In this handout picture taken on August 1, 2020, and released by Sri Lanka Police, a prison-officer shows a cat detained at the high-security Welikada Prison in Colombo. - A cat detained at Sri Lanka's main prison while allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and cell phone SIM cards has escaped, media reports said August 3. (AFP)

Sri Lanka’s main prison, Welikada, recently underwent a major break out as a feline who was being detained by the authorities for smuggling drugs and other contraband items inside the prison escaped from the room it was being held in. The cat in question was arrested for allegedly smuggling two grams of heroin, two sim cards and a memory chip, all in a plastic bag around its neck into the Welikada Prison, reported a police official.

On Sunday, the cat made its big prison break and has since disappeared, reported the Aruna Newspaper. The police are not offering any comments in regard to this.

However, this isn’t the first attempt of people trying to smuggle small packets containing contraband items like cell phones, chargers, drugs, etc. inside the prison.

Just recently the authorities seized an eagle which was being used to distribute narcotics to the people in the suburb of Colombo but drug traffickers.

Sri Lanka has been in the throes of a massive drug problem on its streets as even the detectives in charge of the anti-narcotics division are involved in the smuggling and selling of the confiscated substances.

(With AFP inputs)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter