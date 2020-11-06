Quarantine cuisine: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

The two weeks of Coronavirus quarantine (Coronantine?) for our family is coming to an end soon. We are truly fortunate in our friends, several of whom have supplied us delicious food every day. This puzzle is my small salaam to three of them, and our indefatigable security guard. They may not quite recognise here the dishes they sent us, nor how they got them to us. But a virus-struck puzzler is allowed, I always say, a little artistic license.

On one day this week, Reeta, Naresh and Vaishali sent us food. This is how that happened:

* The box was delivered to our front door by a courier.

* The sambar was not, as you can imagine, delivered on a plate.

* To get what Reeta had sent, we lowered a rope from our fourth-floor balcony with a basket attached. She put her food in the basket and we hauled it up.

* Somebody gave Shahid, the guard, rossogollas to bring up to us.

* Reeta gave us sambar.

* Vaishali does not use couriers.

Questions: Who sent us paneer? What was in the bowl? What is Vaishali’s culinary speciality?

Scroll down for the solution

How does one solve such a puzzle?

One way is to make a grid. Put Reeta, Vaishali and Naresh along the top, and what we know about what they sent on the left, grouped by type. In this case, the three foods, the three containers and the three delivery methods.

Now go through the clues and mark the appropriate spaces each time you learn something. Cycle through them until you’ve marked all the spaces with either a tick or a cross.

I’ll start this off with the first three clues.

#1 and #2 don’t allow us to mark either an “X” or a tick anywhere (for now). #3 allows for a tick to show that Reeta used the rope. What “X”s can you put down as soon as you mark that tick?

On you go, from there.

Answers to this week’s puzzle: Naresh sent the paneer.

The bowl contained sambar.

Vaishali makes rossogollas (delicious ones, I might add).