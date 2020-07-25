Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Modi rakhi, silk rakhi: Over 10,000 rakhis for Indian soldiers presented to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The rakhis are designed by women entrepreneurs for Indian soldiers posted at borders with China and Pakistan, amid its campaign for boycott of Chinese goods.  The rakhis handed over to Singh included ‘Modi Rakhi’ made in Delhi.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:56 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, New Delhi

Indore: A group of women show 'Swadeshi-Rakhis' under the PM's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, in Indore, Friday, July 24, 2020. (Photo for representational purposes only) (PTI)

Traders’ body CAIT on Saturday presented more than 10,000 rakhis to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh designed by women entrepreneurs for Indian soldiers posted at borders with China and Pakistan, amid its campaign for boycott of Chinese goods.  The rakhis handed over to Singh included ‘Modi Rakhi’ made in Delhi.

“The rakhis handed over to Singh for the soldiers consist of Modi Rakhi made in Delhi, Jute Rakhi made in Nagpur, Paint Rakhi made in Jaipur, Seed Rakhi made in Pune, Wool Rakhi made in Satna, Jharkhand Rakhi made from tribal items in Jamshedpur, Tea leaves Rakhi made in Tinsukia in Assam, Rakhi made with tea leaves in Kolkata, Silk Rakhi made in Kolkata, fashionable rakhi made in Mumbai, etc,” CAIT said. 

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said women entrepreneurs have made millions of rakhis by using Indian goods in collaboration with women of lower economic strata from different states.

 “These rakhis will be distributed to traders and their employees through trade associations spread across the country,” CAIT said.



(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

