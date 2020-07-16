Raksha Bandhan 2020: Your rakhi has a message – Quarantine Bro!

Coping with quarantine life, staying home in lockdown and bingeing your favourite foods to ease out work life stress, siblings would have made quite a few unforgettable memories by now. So when it comes to prepping for Raksha Bandhan 2020, sisters have got choices aplenty to extend their wish, for their brother’s safety, with the sacred thread that has undergone innovation yet again.

Rakhis with slogans such as this one are in high demand ahead of Raksha Bandhan this year.

Online shopping websites and social media are flooded with rakhis that extend messages such as ‘Stay Safe Bhai’. Noida-based Shramita Govin, who is selling such rakhis as part of her collection, says, “People are finding the rakhi with theme of ‘Stay Safe Bhai’ interesting, and ordering it like anything. Raksha Bandhan will be different this year and girls want the festival to be sweet yet relevant for their families. Online kaafi queries aa rahi hain... And one rakhi is for ₹150 plus shipping charges. In addition, people are also ordering for Nutella themed rakhi; I believe that’s because people have consumed so much of it during the lockdown.”

“This year is different since many won’t be able to celebrate rakhi in the physical presence of their siblings. That’s why this year our effort is to make the occasion memorable and enjoyable while keeping social distancing norms in the picture. Therefore, we have designed rakhis with tag lines of Quarantine Bro and Stay At Home,” says Shuchi Pandya, founder, Pipa.Bella. She adds that in view of the pandemic, “Our endeavour is that even though some siblings may not be able to celebrate together, we can help to keep their bond alive through some humour, quirk, and witty memorabilia. In addition, we have also launched the Hipster Bro and Headphone Bhai rakhis, which double up as bottle openers!”

“For those in healthcare services, we have introduced a new design of doctor rakhi with a metal stethoscope because it’s really relevant right now.”

– Amtosh Singh, director of an online portal

Another design that is selling like hot cakes is the rakhi with a stethoscope icon at the centre. Amtosh Singh, director, PropShop24.com, which had introduced this design last year, says, “It’s quite likely that sisters whose brothers are doctors won’t be able to meet each other during the pandemic. Those in healthcare services are rendering their services at the frontline and self-quarantining as well. It’s for them that we have specially introduced a new design of doctor rakhi with a metal stethoscope because it’s really relevant right now. And we have already sold over 300 of these rakhis. Last year, we didn’t sell these many, but given the situation this year, the festival of rakhi will be much more emotional and shall highlight how doctors’ are playing a significant role in the fight against corona.”

Ahmedabad-based Jaishika Dhanetwal has come up with these rakhis.

Besides a prayer for the brother who is a corona warrior, sisters are also planning to revive their lockdown memories on this Raksha Bandhan. If it’s your brother who played the Ludo King till wee hours of the morning, there’s a rakhi for you, too. Jaishika Dhanetwal, owner of Ahmedabad-based brand Festival Mall, is selling rakhis themes on Ludo, priced at ₹80. “There is a lot of craze for this rakhi. I’ve over 100 plus designs in conceptual rakhis and Ludo King is one of the hot favourites. Maximum people were connected and entertained themselves during the lockdown through Ludo. So we conceptualised this rakhi design to help them make new memories of their time spent in quarantine!”

And when talking about lockdown, then how can food cravings be missed! If you wish to have food as a memorabilia for your brother’s rakhi, check out designs by Shipra Batra on social media. There are rakhis created with miniature foods that are handmade using clay polymer. Batra says, “These are quarantine special rakhis because of all the yummy food people made and consumed during this period. We are over booked, to be honest, and in the last few days of taking orders.”

So, what’s the message on your bhai’s rakhi this year?

