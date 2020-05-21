Ramzan during Covid-19: Migrant labourers get sehri and iftari donations

On his officiated visit to meet the migrant labourers — temporarily living in a government school-turned-shelter in south Delhi’s Sriniwaspuri — Gagandeep, a physiologist by profession, observed that 60% of the labourers were observing roza (fast furing Ramzan). In quarantine during the extended lockdown, these labourers were observing their religious practise, and were not really getting their morning meal, Sehri, which is supposed to be consumed quite early in the morning.

Gagandeep says, “These people do get provided food from the arrangements made by the Delhi Government, but sehri is consumed in the morning and then fast is observed for the rest of the day. It was difficult for them to get food at the right time, to be able to continue fasting. So, to arrange some food in the morning, I approached my friend Irtiza Quraishi, who then connected us with Tarique Afaque.”

The psychologist, who was visiting this transition centre for labourers, on the request of Delhi Police official Anant Kumar Gunjan — SHO at Amar Colony Police Station — adds, “Afaque, who lives in Okhla, has since then been going to Nizamuddin at one O’Clock in the morning, every day; to bring sehri for these labourers.”

“I observed that the labourers don’t have clothes and they were unable to sleep properly because of mosquitoes. So I also tried and managed to arrange clothes and mosquito coils for them, and even toys for the kids...”

— Tarique Afaque, biking enthusiast

Afaque, who is part of a Delhi-based biker group, Royal Mavericks, credits his group for providing the necessary funds of this service. He adds, “I have been collecting the sehri, and serving it at the centre since quite a few days now... When I was visiting the centre on the first day, I observed that the labourers don’t have clothes and they were unable to sleep properly because of mosquitoes. So I also tried and managed to arrange clothes and mosquito coils for them, and even toys for the kids. But, the coils didn’t work! Then I went looking for an electrician, and found one who agreed to arrange electric boards for operating liquid mosquito repellents... When I saw the migrants sleeping in peace, I had tears in my eyes.”

And when comes the time of Iftar, evening meal post prayers, there’s a nearby shopkeeper, Abdul, who takes it upon himself to come to the service of those wanting to break their fast. Gagandeep informs that Abdul distributes rusk in the evening.