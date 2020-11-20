Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / More Lifestyle / Rangoli that’s winning hearts on Instagram

Rangoli that’s winning hearts on Instagram

Mani Tiwari, who visited her in-laws during Diwali made a rangoli based on a cartoon character that resembles her niece.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 22:06 IST

By Ruchika Garg, Hindustan Times

Rangoli made by Mani Tiwari is based on a cartoon character that she says resembles her niece.

The festive season sure brought cheer and fun, which pandemic did try to ruin, but couldn’t. Most celebrated the festival at home with family, and decked up their houses with lights, colourful flowers, diyas, candles and of course rangoli. In every other household, colourful rangoli is often created near the entrance to welcome goddess Lakshmi. And over the years, it has become a trend to post pictures of rangoli with diyas lit up around it, on social media. Among these, some rangoli designs do stand out leaving the viewers in awe.

One such rangoli is the one created by Ghaziabad-based homemaker Mani Tiwari. A resident of Mumbai, Tiwari visited her in-laws in NCR recently, to celebrate Diwali festivities, and created a rangoli that won hearts on her Insta. “We make rangolis every year, and I love to create new designs and patterns. This time, it was just a random cartoon character that I came across on the internet. It resembled my niece’s appearance, so I thought of converting it into a rangoli,” says Tiwari.

The rangoli that Tiwari thus created, was quite detailed and looked no less than a piece of art. After Tiwari posted a picture of her artwork on Insta, her friends and followers on social media started sharing it and titled it as ‘the rangoli of the year’.

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:27 IST
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST

latest news

Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
Kin’s angst still simmers three years after death of 9 firemen in Ludhiana factory collapse
Nov 20, 2020 22:47 IST
Ludhiana agri varsity employees protest for 2nd consecutive day; threaten to go on hunger strike
Nov 20, 2020 22:43 IST
Reopening of colleges in Ludhiana: Managements in a fix over PU, Punjab govt orders
Nov 20, 2020 22:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.