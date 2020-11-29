Sections
Recipe: Move over Dalgona coffee and try winter binge of creamy hot chocolate which Shilpa Shetty Kundra is dreaming about

Bye bye Dalgona coffee, say ‘hi’ to this gourmet recipe of yum creamy hot chocolate which Shilpa Shetty Kundra is dreaming about during her customary Sunday binge

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:26 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

The Covid-19 lockdown has brought out the chef in all of us and as refined, elaborate food preparations and even presentations of aesthetically balanced meals sweep off from Instagram feeds right onto our plates, the new unwinding session to stay sane in these trying times involves trying our hands at new stuff. With that thought in mind since gone are the summers and with it the craze of Dalgona coffee challenges, we bring to you another gourmet recipe of a delicious beverage - creamy hot chocolate which is a must try this winter season.

Recently, we came across Shilpa Shety Kundra’s customary Sunday binge post on social media and found her dreaming about the same. Sharing a goofy picture staring at mugs of hot creamy chocolate, Shilpa shared in the caption, “Pre-Corona was the time to be travellin’, Now... we’re just imaginin’... Ke jaane kahan gaye woh din When Hot Chocolate with Cream was my favourite sin~SUNDAY BINGE! (sic).”

 

Ingredients:



1½ cups whole milk(360 mL)



½ teaspoon espresso powder

8 oz 72% dark chocolate(225 g)

½ cup heavy cream(120 mL)

2 tablespoons powdered sugar, or to taste

whipped cream, for serving

Method:

Take a 1.5-quart saucepan and place it over medium heat. Whisk whole milk, espresso powder, heavy cream and powdered sugar together in it until hot.

As the mixture starts to steam or small bubbles appear around the edges, make sure to not allow it to boil and turn the heat to low. Add chopped chocolate to the mixture and stir until it melts completely.

Serve it hot topped with whipped cream and enjoy your new winter binge. It takes just 30 minutes to prepare mugs of this creamy hot chocolate for 4 servings.

